Marco Rubio says Joe Biden’s Iran pivot came at expense of Arab allies

Constrictions in oil supply have led the Joe Biden administration to attempt to broker oil deals with Iran, and Sen. Marco Rubio contends that rapprochement came at the expense of allies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“I think that (Saudis and the UAE are) arguing that we’ve got an enemy in Iran that’s as important to us as Russia might be to you, but you don’t seem to want to help us with that one, so why would we help you?’ That’s my guess about what their attitude is right now about this administration,” the Senator said Wednesday on national radio.

During an appearance on the right-of-center Erick Erickson radio show, Rubio addressed the recent “mistake” by the UAE and Saudis not to return the President’s calls in recent days, saying their position is understandable given the U.S. outreach to their enemy, Iran.

“I think it’s a mistake for the Saudis and the UAE to cut America off that way because they don’t like Joe Biden, and I hope they’ll reconsider,” Rubio said.

“But my guess is that they’re probably sitting there saying that when Iran attacks us, particularly Saudi Arabia, and tries to kill Saudi government leaders (or) let the Houthis do it on their behalf, … all we hear from you guys is to exercise restraint,” Rubio said, referring to the Yemen conflict that has been seen a Saudi/Iranian proxy war.

“But now when Russia has acted against a European country and your interests there, you want us to speak up and be vocal about it. It’s just not going to work that way,” Rubio said.

The Senator also argued, “they’re pretty upset that this administration is trying to ram through a deal with Iran that won’t just create a pathway for them to ultimately become a nuclear weapons power … but this also allows all kinds of Iranian oil to enter the marketplace and become (their) competitor.”