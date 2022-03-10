March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Lawmakers agree on how to spend $3.5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-House Appropriations Chair Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, left, and Senate Appropriations Chair Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, during the first appropriations conference meeting, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerMarch 9, 20222min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers award $2 million to Portraits in Patriotism

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Senate bites off $8.5M to fund dental care program for people with disabilities

Headlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers fund wounded veteran treatment foundation

FLAPOL030422CH030
The money was approved by Congress last year to help states cope with the economic downfall brought by COVID-19.

Construction projects at colleges, a program to install broadband internet infrastructure in rural areas, projects to protect against the impact of climate change, and land conservation programs were the main winners of a deal sealed Wednesday evening by lawmakers to spend nearly $3.5 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds.

The money was approved by Congress last year to help states cope with the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida isn’t set to receive the money until May.

House and Senate budget negotiators agreed to put $558 million into higher education construction projects and $843.7 million for maintenance projects at universities and colleges. K-12 schools will receive $64.4 million in construction funds.

Another $400 million was set aside for the Broadband Opportunity Program. The state’s Rural & Family Lands Protection Program will receive $300 million, and $55 million was approved for the state to buy more land for conservation.

There’s $200 million to supplant the revenue the state will lose as part of a one-month moratorium on the gas tax starting Oct. 1 – one-fifth of the $1 billion five-month gas tax moratorium requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers also partially approved another DeSantis request for the Job Growth Grant Fund, which allows DeSantis to give out grants to local governments and state colleges for transportation and job training projects. DeSantis asked for $100 million but the program will get $50 million in the final budget deal.

A similar grant program will be created by the Legislative Budget Commission, which will develop rules for issuing grants to local governments, setting aside $175 million for the purpose.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAfter Senate agrees to restrict abortions, President Wilton Simpson puts birth control funding in budget

nextSprinkle list: Hillsborough County Veterans Resource Center to receive $825K for education space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more