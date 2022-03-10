March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers fund wounded veteran treatment foundation

Jason DelgadoMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Lawmakers award $2 million to Portraits in Patriotism

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Senate bites off $8.5M to fund dental care program for people with disabilities

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tallahassee commissioners move some ethics changes, shoot down lobbyist logs

American Soldiers and US Flag. US Army
553 Florida veterans died of suicide in 2019, according to the VA.

Lawmakers agreed Wednesday to provide $250,000 to a nonprofit specializing in the treatment of wounded veterans.

Based in Pensacola, the Blue Angels Foundation supports wounded veterans by aiding their return into civilian communities.

In particular, the nonprofit emphasizes several key steps — transitional housing, counseling, PTSD resolution, permanent housing, life skills, transportation, and employment.

The goal, they explained in a fund request, is to eliminate veteran suicide.

“The Board believes this vision is possible with an increased awareness of the crisis, and by teaming with corporate sponsors, business and government leaders who will both fund and mentor these service men and women and restore hope and purpose in their lives,” the nonprofit says in the request.

More than 8,000 active duty service members commit suicide a year, according to the Blue Angels Foundation. 

As a part of their support, the foundation provides wounded veterans with an average of more than 70 direct clinical treatment hours, among other services. They also provide couples therapy, family counseling and wellness training. 

In all, more than 52,000 post-9/11 veterans were wounded, 1,700 of whom underwent major limb amputations.

America’s longest war took a mental toll, too. The foundation estimates more than 500,000 post-9/11 veterans suffer from Post Traumatic Stress and/or a traumatic brain injury.

“Transition with these injuries is a major challenge,” the Foundation explained in the budget request. “In the critical step of resolving PTS, these protocols allow us to give back to them and prove them hope and purpose in the civilian sector.”

The appropriation comes as Florida aims to distinguish itself as the “most military friendly state” in the nation. Zephryhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess sponsored the request. 

He serves as an Army reservist. In all, roughly 21 lawmakers are veterans and six currently serve as Reservists or in the Florida National Guard, according to the Florida Veterans Foundation

In the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers adopted a memorial urging Congress to recognize the “epidemic” of veteran suicide. A total of 553 Florida veterans died of suicide in 2019, according to the VA.

Both the House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The House and Senate released their “sprinkle lists” Wednesday evening. Leaders agreed on $759 million for local projects.

The release of the list is a sign budget negotiations are wrapped and the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee commissioners move some ethics changes, shoot down lobbyist logs

nextSprinkle list: Senate bites off $8.5M to fund dental care program for people with disabilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more