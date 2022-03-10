Sprinkle list: House and Senate deliver $759M in 2022 funding add-ons

The House and Senate have released their “sprinkle lists” for the coming fiscal year, outlining spending for dozens of projects totaling more than double what lawmakers allocated last year.

The sprinkle list is what Capitol insiders call the “supplemental funding” initiatives, last-minute budget items used to sweeten the pot and provide funding for some pet projects.

As Jason Garcia explained in 2015 for Florida Trend: The money can be “used to sprinkle one last helping of hometown projects into the budget in order to get a budget deal done.”

Leaders agreed on $759 million for local projects, like infrastructure, springs restoration, health care programs and pay raises.

The Senate outlined spending for 161 projects worth a total of $511.8 million, $135.6 million of which is recurring funds. Meanwhile, the House funded 62 projects worth $248.3 million, $89.7 million of which is recurring.

Last year, the Senate detailed 115 projects worth a total of $165.5 million, including $26.2 million recurring dollars, while the House funded 76 projects worth $182.2 million, including $47 million recurring funds.

This year, the Senate also directed four sections of proviso language while the House detailed 11 sections.

The House’s largest expenditure is $42.4 million in assistance to Children’s Hospitals, an allocation also repeated in the Senate list. Other large items are $25 million each for Department of Children and Families mental health services, the State Apartment Incentive Loan program and springs restoration.

However, the largest Senate item is $106 million to develop the area around Moffitt Cancer Center’s Pasco County upcoming location. Another major Senate item is $35 million for a Sports Training and Youth Tournament Complex

The pool of money has been described as a “super-preeminence” fund. Budget negotiators have defended their lists as a way to smooth the rough edges around the budget. Budget watchdogs at Florida TaxWatch have repeatedly targeted sprinkle spending in their annual Budget Turkey Watch report.

Lawmakers also outlined $3.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief spending, an amount that is contingent on the aid dollars arriving. Major items there include higher education construction and deferred maintenance, broadband funding, Capitol Complex renovations and land acquisition.

The House and Senate sprinkle lists are available online.