March 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Christina Pushaw, lawmakers part of forum with Jan. 6 participant Brandon Straka
Pro-Trump influencer Brandon Straka gets house arrest for his role in Jan. 9. Image via USA9.com.

Jacob OglesMarch 13, 20226min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott denounces ‘murderous thug’ Vladimir Putin after Russians kill U.S. journalist

HeadlinesInfluence

Insurance reform died last week. Will lawmakers come back to address it in Special Session?

2022Headlines

Federal lawsuit ask courts to toss Florida’s congressional maps, implement ‘lawful’ cartography

straka USA9
Joe Harding, John Snyder will participate to discuss controversial 'parental rights' bill.

Florida officials — including the Governor’s press secretary — will take part in an online forum hosted by a convicted Jan. 6 participant.

The event is part of an effort to defend the legislation decried by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. But the involvement of a far-right personality present at the Capitol riot adds another layer of controversy.

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, will be part of a Monday Twitter Spaces town hall, marketed as “Don’t Say ‘Don’t Say Gay.’” #WalkAway activist Brandon Straka announced the event, which will also feature state Reps. Joe Harding and John Snyder. Conservative LGBTQ pundits Mike Harlow, Christian Walker and David Leatherwood also will attend.

It’s Straka’s involvement that has raised eyebrows. Last year, Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot and was sentenced in January to three years’ probation, a $5,000 fine, and $500 for damage to the Capitol, CNN reports.

“When you have someone who is a Jan. 6 rioter, a guy who literally tried to overthrow this government, I don’t find that reputable,” said Rep. Michele Rayner, a St. Petersburg Democrat.

Some of the public officials involved defended participation in the event. Harding, the House sponsor of the bill, said he will accept an invitation to any forum to dispel a false media narrative. He clarified that includes coverage by this outlet.

“Any stage I get to correct the record, I am going to take it,” he said. “I will use this stage to fight a complete lie in the media, and Florida Politics has been a part of spreading it.”

That lie, he said, is calling this a “don’t say gay” bill titled Parental Rights. The bill forbids instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and requires such instruction to be “age-appropriate” at all levels of public schools.

Rayner, the only openly lesbian member of the Florida Legislature, expressed as much frustration with House colleagues appearing with Pushaw as with Straka.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to be on a panel with a woman who is the Governor’s mouthpiece after she called myself, Rep. [Carlos Guillermo] Smith and Sen. [Shevrin] Jones groomers and pedophiles, and opponents of this bill groomers and pedophiles,” she said, referencing all sitting LGBTQ members of the Legislature.

That’s a callback to Pushaw tweeting the bill would “be more accurately described as ‘Anti-Grooming Bill.’” “If you’re against the anti-Grooming bill,” she continued, “you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4- to 8-year-old children.”

When contacted about appearing with Straka, Pushaw took the occasion to criticize Florida Politics through a question of her own.

“If you believe in guilt by association, and you believe that someone’s worst mistake (in Brandon’s case a misdemeanor) defines them for life,” Pushaw responded in an email exchange, “does that extend to bloggers who work for a man who pled ‘No Contest’ to two counts of grand theft and one count of scheming to defraud two candidates and the Greater Tarpon Springs Democratic Club?”

Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway campaign of “former liberals” who left Democratic politics, has criticized media coverage of the bill.

“The left’s ‘#DontSayGay’ lie affects EVERYONE,” he tweeted. “This is not an ‘LGBT’ issue. It’s about the left maligning every Republican. Everyone needs to care about this because it’s not about the cause, it’s about the tactics they use. Push back.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousInsurance reform died last week. Will lawmakers come back to address it in Special Session?

nextRick Scott denounces 'murderous thug' Vladimir Putin after Russians kill U.S. journalist

One comment

  • Yes PUSHAW

    March 13, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    “If you believe in guilt by association”

    I do actually

    And you still hate gays

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories