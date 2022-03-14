March 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joint Legislative Auditing Committee publishes 2021 lobbying firm audit list

Jason DelgadoMarch 14, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

With budget approved, Lauren Book finally secures long-sought diaper tax break

HeadlinesInfluence

Closing time: Audrey Gibson, an independent thinker not afraid to cause a stir

HeadlinesInfluence

At Sine Die, Ron DeSantis touts culture war victories on education

Writing a Check
More than 20 lobby firms were randomly selected for the audit.

The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee announced the names Monday of legislative and executive branch lobbying firms whose 2021 quarterly compensation reports will be audited.

More than 20 lobby firms were randomly selected for the audit. Those tapped by the committee now have 30 days to select an audit firm, if they so choose. Thereafter, audits may begin as early as March 14 and will conclude June 30.

The Committee is designed to “provide continuous oversight of government operations, in part, through the auditing and review activities of the Auditor General and the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability,” according to the committee website.

Land O’ Lakes Republican Rep. Ardian Zika and Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley lead it as alternating chairs. In all, four Senators and five Representatives sit on the panel.

A list of lobby firms awaiting audit is featured below.

Advertisement

2021 Legislative Lobbying Firms

— Jeff Kottkamp PA

— Doster and Associates

— Smith & Associates

— Macy Island Consulting

— Flagler Strategies

— DLT Consulting

— Cerra Consulting Group

— Pinpoint Results

— Cullen Legislative Group

— The Mathis Group

— Barker Strategic Solutions

— Leath Consulting

2021 Executive Branch Lobbying Firms

— Patsy Eccles & Associates

— Driggers Law PA

— Holland & Knight LLP

— Baker Donelson

— Colon Government Affairs

— NorthPointe

— Smith, Bryan & Myers

— Johnson & Blanton

— John Ray Consulting

— Waypoint Strategies

— Ard Shirley & Rudolph

More than $200 million a year is spent trying to influence state policy creation, according to some estimates. 

State law, though, requires only that individual firms report compensation in ranges rather than exact figures. Thus, it’s nearly impossible to know precisely how much is spent on lobbying.

Lobbying, nonetheless, is undoubtedly a profitable business. According to a Florida Politics database, the top five firms earned more than $20 million collectively via executive and legislative lobbying.

The South Group is king, according to the data. They earned $5.8 million in 2021 while Ballard Partners, the runner up, collected $5.1 million. 

Capital City Consulting followed in third with $4.4 million and Ronal L. Book — led by the father of Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book — bankrolled $2.6 million. 

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClosing time: Kelli Stargel — the greatest asset is experience

nextBudget conference: Legislature gives FSU $125M for new health center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories