Incumbent David Allbritton wins re-election to Clearwater Council

Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton has been re-elected to the city’s District 4 seat after facing two challengers this time around.

Allbritton earned 56% of the vote with 90% precincts reporting. Opponent Maranda Douglas trailed the incumbent, taking 35% of the vote. Candidate Gerry Lee, a retired data manager, received the fewest votes at 8%.

Born and raised in Clearwater, Allbritton returned to the city after attending North Carolina Wesleyan College. Allbritton is a contractor and served on the Board of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry. Douglas is a community activist and local business owner.

Allbritton was first elected to the seat in 2018, in which he collected 67% of the vote, according to the city.

The incumbent ran his campaign on making the city a strong business-friendly environment, as well as creating a sturdy transportation program. Allbritton and Lee had similar campaign platforms, each listing neighborhood safety and citizens as their first priority.

Douglas, a community activist and local business owner, ran as the more progressive option to voters, hoping to encourage a more diverse City Council. Douglas’ platform included preserving Clearwater’s sustainability, offering affordable and transitional housing, adding more neighborhood space for urban agriculture and encouraging opportunities for small business owners.

Allbritton also raised a total of $50,220 for his campaign, according to the most recently available fundraising report. That put him on top in the fundraising game against his opponents. The incumbent reported hefty donations, including many $1,000 contributions from individuals like restaurateur Frank Chivas. Several of those large donations were also made by restaurants associated with Chivas, like Island Way Grill, Salt Rock Grill, Salt Cracker Grill and Marina Cantina.

Douglas was the next highest fundraiser, collecting $25,550 since entering the race. Douglas’ finance reports reflected a more grassroots effort, with donations primarily made in small amounts by individuals.

Lee was the lowest fundraiser, accumulating $5,625.