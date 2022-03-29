Gov. DeSantis, Ashley Moody roll out legal challenge to airplane mask mandate

After a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced plans to challenge the COVID-19 mask mandate still in place for public transportation, such as airplanes and buses.

The goal: to end the current mask mandate. And to make sure no other mask mandate is ever enacted by the edict of executive agencies of the federal government.

“In Florida, we’ve been very clear: We want people to be able to make their own decisions,” DeSantis said. “We don’t believe in COVID theater. And you do see lingering elements of that.”

Among those “lingering elements” is the federal requirement “forcing people to wear masks on airplanes,” DeSantis argued.

These requirements “created a lot of unruly passenger situations because it’s just so frustrating for people,” DeSantis added.

“We need to let people live their life,” DeSantis continued, adding that an “important legal principle is at stake” in this potential ruling.

The Attorney General offered her own extended remarks, calling the order from the Joe Biden administration “completely outside the scope of federal power” and contradictory to public safety aims. Moody estimated that almost 75% of “unruly, sometimes violent incidents” stem from the “unlawful mask mandate.”

Moody said airlines shouldn’t have to deal with “frustrated and angry” consumers who are weary of mask mandates, especially those with young children.

“I can tell you routinely in my travels, watching mothers, exasperated fathers trying to control their young children has caused so much confusion, so much chaos, so much pressure on the employees. And as you know, the airlines themselves have demanded that the administration take a look at that and consider what they’re forcing them to do,” Moody said.

Moody filed the action for declaratory and injunctive relief in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She was joined in the action by Republican Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

Defendants in the action in their official capacities include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and her chief of staff; Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra; Transportation Sec. David Pekoske; and Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.