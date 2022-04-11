April 11, 2022
More than 400 admitted to Florida Bar after February examinations

Tristan Wood

court judge gavel
Florida State University College of Law's first-time Florida Bar takers had a 78.9% pass rate, the highest of any Florida law school.

The Supreme Court of Florida approved 443 candidates for admission to the Florida Bar Monday following February’s General Bar Examination in Tampa.

Of the 1,348 applicants who took both the Florida and multistate bar examination from February 22-23, 599 passed, about 44% of the total. The number of current bar admissions for that class could grow higher in the future, as character and fitness investigations for some applicants who passed are still ongoing.

With the announcement, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners included a statistical breakdown of the pass and fail rates for those who took the bar examination in Florida for the first time.

More applicants from the University of Miami School of Law passed than any other Florida law school, with 23 passing the examination. About 60.5% of UM Law students taking the test for the first time passed, a middle of the pack percentage for Florida law students.

Florida State University College of Law had 15 students pass the examination on their first attempt, but paced all Florida law schools with a 78.9% pass rate. Stetson University College of Law came in a close second with a 77.8% pass rate and 21 passing students.

Florida Coastal School of Law had the smallest number of passing students and the lowest first time passing rate, with four passing students and a 28.6% pass rate. St. Thomas University College of Law also had a sub-30% percent pass rate, with 5 students out of 17 passing the examination.

Florida law school students outperformed students from out-of-state schools taking the Florida Bar. Overall, 58.3% Florida student first time takers passed, compared to 39.8% of out-of-state students.

Formal induction ceremonies to swear in the new attorneys will be held at the First, Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth District Courts of Appeal on May 2.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

