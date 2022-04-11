Americans for Prosperity backs Reps. Kat Cammack, Scott Franklin, Maria Elvira Salazar for re-election

Florida won’t complete its congressional redistricting until next week’s Special Session, but that didn’t stop Americans for Prosperity’s political committee from endorsing three House incumbents Monday.

AFP Action offered its seal of approval to three Republicans: Rep. Kat Cammack of Gainesville, who represents Florida’s 3rd Congressional District; Rep. Scott Franklin of Lakeland, the incumbent in Florida’s 15th Congressional District; and Rep. María Elvira Salazar of Miami-Dade, who represents Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

“Florida is leading the country in many ways during the difficult challenges our country faces,” AFP Action Florida Senior Advisor Skylar Zander said. “As the challenges continue to grow, we need strong leaders in Congress who will stand up for Florida voters who want more opportunities in the labor force and the education system, and more personal health care options. The candidates that AFP Action Florida is endorsing today will be those leaders, championing policies that help Floridians reach their full potential and succeed.”

Each candidate earned praise for slightly different reasons.

Cammack was described as a “strong voice against higher taxes and out-of-control government spending that is fueling inflation.” She also is working to protect against “government overreach” and to “provide more personal options for health care,” per the release, which cites her support of the Personalized Care Act, a proposed expansion of health savings accounts.

Franklin’s past as a Naval aviator was invoked in his endorsement, which also described him as a “champion for reducing out-of-control government spending that drives inflation and feeds our national debt.” The groups also dais Franklin “understands that federal regulations often have negative consequences for families and businesses and need to be closely scrutinized and repealed when harmful,” as evidenced by his introduction of the Curb Act, which would require two regulations to be repealed for every new one passed.

Salazar was treated in similarly glowing terms: The former newscaster “values the contributions of our legal immigration system to our nation and its economy,” and “supports freedom” for workers, AFP Action said. She is also “committed to ensuring that America’s veterans have the health care they deserve,” according to the release.