Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio still dominant in 2022 prediction market

While the 2022 General Election is still more than six months away, Republican incumbents remain heavy favorites in a leading prediction market.

Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio have commanding leads over Democratic counterparts on the PredictIt platform. These advantages have expanded over time and show no immediate indication of reversal.

The Senate market does not name Rubio or expected Democratic nominee Val Demings, a Congresswoman and former Police Chief from Orlando, but uses party indicators to gauge investor confidence.

A “Yes” share for Republicans is priced at 92 cents, against 9 cents for a “No” share. The dynamic reverses for the Democratic position, where a “Yes” share costs a dime and a “No” is priced at 92 cents. These positions have diverged increasingly in recent months.

A similar dynamic is in play in the gubernatorial market, where incumbent DeSantis continues to consolidate investor confidence while a trio of Democrats struggle in his wake.

DeSantis “Yes” shares are valued at 91 cents, up 8 cents from the 90-day low in early January. A “No” share costs a dime, meanwhile, which is more than a “Yes” share for any of the three major Democratic candidates.

Former Governor and current U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is the most popular “Yes” for contrarian investors, and those shares are valued at just 7 cents. They have been priced as high as 10 cents in the last 90 days.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to fade, meanwhile. A “Yes” share now is just 4 cents for her. A “Yes” share for her has been as high as 8 cents in the last 90 days, and it never has been lower than now. A Fried “No” is priced at 97 cents.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo is even farther back in the estimation of this market. A “No” share cannot be bought, while a “Yes” is priced at just one cent. This ties her with Demings, who is not even running for Governor.