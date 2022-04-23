Marsy’s Law for Florida to light landmarks purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), which starts April 24, Marsy’s Law for Florida is lighting state landmarks purple to raise awareness for crime victims’ rights.

Every April, NCVRW is observed in support of crime victims, while revisiting victims’ rights history and advocating for advancements. Marsy’s Law for Florida joins with organizations across the country in observing NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

On Wednesday, two Florida landmarks – the Daytona International Speedway sign in Daytona Beach and The Freedom Tower in Miami – will light up the night in purple lights to promote victim’s rights under the state’s Marsy’s Law.

“Passing Marsy’s Law for Florida in 2018 was a major victory for Floridians who are victims of crime, and this year we have even more reason to celebrate. During the recent legislative session, the Florida Legislature passed the Victims of Crimes Bill, which conforms the crime victims’ rights language currently in Florida statute to the amended language in the Florida Constitution,” Jennifer Fennell, Marsy’s Law for Florida spokesperson, said in a statement. “This bill makes it very clear to all those involved in the criminal justice system what rights crime victims have and when they should be applied. It also clarifies that crime victims have an absolute right to counsel. We thank the legislature and the bill sponsors for moving this important piece of legislation forward.”

Marsy’s Law for Florida is also launching its “Post Your Purple” social media campaign for NCVRQ, encouraging Floridians to wear something purple, take a picture of themselves and post it to their social media channels using the hashtags #PostYourPurple and #NCVRW2022.