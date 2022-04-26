Personnel note: Andy Gonzalez named public policy VP at Florida Realtors

Andy Gonzalez is the new Vice President of Public Policy for Florida Realtors.

The state’s largest professional trade association announced the move on Monday. Gonzalez has worked at the organization as a public policy representative for the past five years.

“Andy is not only an exceptional leader, he’s also a phenomenal person. We knew we had something special with him right from the start and it’s been incredible to watch him put his talents to work on behalf of our members,” Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant said. “Elevating him into the vice president role was an easy decision and we are beyond excited to see what he can accomplish in the years ahead.”

In his new position, Gonzalez will oversee the government affairs efforts of the association. In addition to managing the public policy office, he will also be responsible for Florida Realtors’ legislative initiatives and the coordination of member involvement in all public policy-related matters.

“Andy truly understands our members, the issues that are important to them and how to harness their collective passion and turn it into a powerful voice for the profession and industry,” said Christina Pappas,2022 President of Florida Realtors. “From his considerable legislative experience to the vast amount of relationships he has with decision-makers, Andy was a natural choice to lead our public policy efforts.”

Florida Realtors President-Elect Mike McGraw added, “No one has been a greater advocate for our members in Tallahassee than Andy. He has proven himself to be an invaluable part of our public policy efforts by helping to deliver a multitude of key legislative victories since joining the team. Our advocacy agenda could not be in better or more capable hands.”

During his time at Florida Realtors, Gonzalez has represented the organization’s interests in the state government’s legislative and executive branches. He also assisted in overseeing strategy, financial management, candidate selection and campaign activities for the Florida Realtors Political Action Committee.

Before he joined Florida Realtors, Gonzalez worked as the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s director of political development and the League of Southeastern Credit Unions’ legislative and political affairs manager.

Gonzalez, a Miami native, is a two-time graduate of Florida State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in applied American politics and policy.