Marco Rubio urges State Department not to interfere in Guatemalan AG selection process

Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to complete a full review into the U.S. Department of State’s actions with regard to the ongoing Attorney General selection process in Guatemala.

Rubio and Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, sent a letter to Blinken to address the matter in response to recent reports that employees of the DOS and U.S. Agency for International Development may be inappropriately influencing the appointment process for Guatemala’s Attorney General position, which is currently underway.

“Guatemala has had a long and difficult road in quelling the scourge of public corruption. That road has been made harder by the abuse of well-intentioned international support,” the letter reads. “Given this complex history of international involvement in Guatemala’s judicial system, the United States should be cautious when assisting Guatemalans’ path towards a just and equal application of the law.”

Guatemala’s Attorney General’s office has, in recent years, been accused of blocking corruption investigations, protecting powerful interests and even persecuting those who pursue the corrupt, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Now, the office is up for grabs, as Consuelo Porras’ four year term ends in May. Porras has been heavily criticized for her leadership the past few years, dismissing corruption accusations and dodging questions with legalities. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will appoint the new Attorney General to succeed Porras.

“In light of these concerning reports, we request a full review into the State Department’s actions with regard to the ongoing Attorney General selection process in Guatemala. We also seek clarification into U.S. efforts, to date, aimed at influencing the independence of Guatemala’s judicial system. We should be united against corruption and any efforts to undermine the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in Guatemala,” the letter reads.

The selection process, which began in January, is conducted by a 15-member nominating commission.