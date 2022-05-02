Personnel note: Giovanni Castro joins Uber as Public Policy Manager

Uber has brought on Giovanni Castro as Public Policy Manager for the South Region, directing public affairs in Florida, Louisiana, and other states in the region.

“We are excited to add Giovanni to Uber’s team,” said Javi Correoso, Uber’s Head of Public Policy and Communications for the South Region. “Giovanni has built a great reputation at both the state and local level, making him one of the state’s most effective advocates.”

Before joining Uber, Castro worked as the State and Local Government Affairs Manager for Verizon in Florida. In that role, he represented the company at all levels of government and with communities throughout the state.

He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and as a senior aide to former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera in the Executive Office of the Governor.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Uber Technologies Public Policy team. I look forward to utilizing my experience and expertise to assist our talented team in achieving successful outcomes for our company,” Castro said.