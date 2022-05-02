Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.2.22

Good Monday morning.

Trevor Noah took a shot at Ron DeSantis during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“What I like about Ron DeSantis is if (Donald) Trump was the original Terminator, DeSantis is like the T-1000,” he said. “You’re smarter than him. You’re slicker than him. You can walk down ramps. Trump said he won the election, but everyone was able to look at the numbers and see that he was wrong. That’s why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead. First, you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes.”

He was not there and never planned to be there. This is wishful thinking / obsession. https://t.co/bktqB93FYq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 1, 2022

Not the revolving door — Continental Strategy announces that the former Education Commissioner of Florida, Richard Corcoran, will be joining the firm as an equity partner. He will focus on strategic consulting and educational startups. Additionally, he will join Continental PLLC, law firm as a Partner.

Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington D.C. and Florida that advise and lobby on a wide range of issues and specialize in U.S. and Latin American policies and legislation. They are known for fostering relationships with U.S. and state elected officials, engaging in diplomatic initiatives, and collaborating with multilateral institutions and non-governmental organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

Uber has brought on Giovanni Castro as Public Policy Manager for the South Region, directing public affairs in Florida, Louisiana, and other states in the region.

“We are excited to add Giovanni to Uber’s team,” said Javi Correoso, Uber’s head of Public Policy and Communications for the South Region. “Giovanni has built a great reputation at both the state and local level, making him one of the state’s most effective advocates.”

Before joining Uber, Castro worked as the State and Local Government Affairs Manager for Verizon in Florida. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and as a senior aide to Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera in the EOG.

Personnel note: Matt Floyd heads to The Mosaic Company — Floyd announced over the weekend that he was leaving his position as Senior Government Affairs Manager at Port Tampa Bay to join The Mosaic Company as its new Government and Stakeholder Relations Manager. “I could not be more excited to join a company that is solely dedicated to helping the world grow the food it needs,” he said. “I’m proud and thankful to have had the opportunity to be a member of America’s best seaport. Not only is it an incredible organization full of tremendous people, but the Port’s role in the supply chain is critical to Florida’s strategic growth into the future.”

Personnel note: Alexis Fowler joins Moffitt Cancer Center — Fowler recently joined Moffitt Cancer Center as a staff attorney in governmental relations. Fowler previously worked as Deputy General Counsel at the Florida Lottery and previously held positions in the Executive Office of the Governor, on the Florida Constitution Revision Commission and the Office of the Attorney General.

Personnel note: Justin Thames promoted at Florida Institute of CPAs — FICPA has promoted Thames from Director of Governmental Affairs to Chief External Affairs Officer. Thames has worked for the organization for more than a decade, joining as Governmental Affairs Manager in 2011 and stepping up to Director of Government Affairs in 2015. “We have an amazing team at the Florida Institute of CPAs, and I’m excited to join the leadership team in my new role as Chief External Affairs Officer,” he said.

Gun safety group Giffords announced that it hired its first-ever state director in Florida as it looks to expand its presence in the Sunshine State. The organization, founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, picked Samantha Barrios for the job, citing her work for Moms Demand Action, where she served as the Miami local group lead.

“The House and Senate majorities depend on Florida this year, and Giffords is making a historic investment in this state, one where far too many families have been torn apart by tragic acts of gun violence,” said Giffords senior adviser and former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. “Samantha Barrios is extremely qualified to lead this work, and I know that her efforts in this state will set the stage for victories this fall and for years to come.”

“Florida lost 70,000 people to COVID-19. It’s still not prepared for the next wave.” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — As COVID-19 infections begin creeping up again across the country, current and former health officials in Florida are warning that the state remains woefully underprepared to handle the next wave of the pandemic. Florida’s 250-plus hospitals are still facing staffing shortages that continue to worsen as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The state Legislature budgeted more than $100 million for community colleges and universities to expand medical training programs to boost the number of qualified nurses in the state and injected $10 million to build medical training centers. But all that money will not provide immediate relief, not for the next COVID-19 surge or worldwide health crisis, Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew.

“Plaintiffs argue Ron DeSantis congressional map ‘infected by racial discrimination’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Plaintiffs who sued over Florida’s protected redistricting process want their case expanded. They now plan to argue DeSantis’ congressional map intentionally discriminates against Black voters. Attorneys for Common Cause of Florida, Fair Districts Now, and individual attorneys on Friday submitted a brief in federal court asking to change the scope of their case. The Florida NAACP also plans to sign on as plaintiffs in the matter as well. “Now, plaintiffs want the federal case to explore if the map, crafted by DeSantis staff and signed by DeSantis into law, violates the 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“Miami Democrat Ken Russell switching from U.S. Senate race to Congress” via The Associated Press — Democrat Russell is switching from the primary race against U.S. Rep. Val Demings to run for a Miami-area congressional seat. Russell made his announcement via a TikTok video. Russell, a Miami City Commissioner, said it’s become clear Demings — who currently represents Orlando in Congress — is likely to be the Democratic nominee against incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and that he will support her. Now, Russell will focus on a CD 27 race against freshman GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in one of Florida’s main swing districts.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

Marco Rubio campaign video highlights grassroots supporters — A new video from U.S. Sen. Rubio’s re-election campaign points the camera at several of his supporters, who explain why they believe the second-term Republican Senator deserves another six years in office. “We have a guy in with Sen. Rubio who has always stood up for liberty and freedom. He is that champion unlike anyone else,” one says. Another supporter praises him for being “against communists.” A third says, “he’s good for Florida because he knows the issues down here in Florida.” Rubio is likely to face Democrat Demings on the November ballot.

To watch the video, click on the image below:

“Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo slam DeSantis, go easy on each other at Orlando forum” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The three major Democratic candidates for Governor slammed DeSantis but held off on criticizing each other during a forum in Orlando on Friday night. U.S. Rep. Crist, Fried, and Taddeo spoke at the Democratic Women’s Club of Florida’s annual convention held at the Rosen Centre. The main message from the trio was that Democrats could not afford to lose the Governor’s Office again to DeSantis, whom they blamed for a bevy of ills ranging from a narrow focus on culture wars to ignoring economic issues.

“Crist adds Bobby Powell endorsement in Governor’s race” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Crist has added state Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Powell to the list of lawmakers endorsing Crist’s bid for Governor. In a video endorsement released Friday by Crist’s campaign, Powell hailed Crist as someone to end culture wars and attacks on traditional Democratic constituencies. Powell also cited economic issues high on the Democrats’ priority list: dealing with rising property insurance and rents in Florida. Powell’s is one of 13 endorsements the Crist campaign has rolled out this week as it tries to shut off the other two major Democratic candidates for Governor, Fried and Taddeo.

“Crist says Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam ‘certainly would be on my shortlist’ for Lieutenant Governor” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Wayne Messam, the Mayor of Miramar, one of Crist’s supporters for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, could emerge as the candidate for lieutenant governor this fall. Messam is a “great public servant and he certainly would be on my shortlist,” Crist said during an April campaign stop in Fort Lauderdale, quickly adding that he needs to win the primary before he turns to figure out who will be his running mate. On April 19, the two were scheduled to appear together at a “meet & greet” event in Madison County, east of Tallahassee along the border with Georgia, to talk about rural issues.

“Behind enemy lines: Fried makes anti-DeSantis case on Fox News” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In what could be described as equal time, Fox News Channel interviewed Fried. While the Sunday segment was not in one of the widely viewed prime-time opinion-driven shows, it nonetheless afforded Fried some time to make a case to conservative viewers about DeSantis’ faults relative to the handling of the Disney contretemps and the state’s affordable housing crisis. On the current move to remove Disney’s special taxing district via sunsetting the Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967, Fried decried DeSantis seeking “revenge” against the company for opposing the Parental Rights in Education law. Responding to DeSantis saying Disney overplayed its hand, Fried redirected the question.

“Taddeo Campaign Manager’s pitch: Wait until voters get to know her” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Well behind other Democratic gubernatorial candidates in polling, fundraising and name recognition, Taddeo’s campaign is pressing potential supporters to help carry her until voters can get to know her. In a memo to donors and organizations late last week, Taddeo Campaign Manager Nick Merlino attempted to lay out a case that Taddeo can win if she’s just given a chance. In the April 21 memo, Merlino contends that no Democrat gubernatorial candidate has established “presumptive nominee” status. He asserts that the Democratic Primary Election is as unsettled as ever, and that Taddeo’s campaign research shows she can surge with exposure.

“Jason Fischer withdraws from Duval Co. Property Appraiser race; congressional bid coming?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Fischer withdrew Friday from the Duval County Property Appraiser race, a likely prelude for the Jacksonville Republican’s entry into the race in Florida’s 4th Congressional District. Fischer’s exit means that Jacksonville City Council member Danny Becton is the only candidate in the Property Appraiser contest. This is the latest move in what has been an eventful 2022 campaign cycle for Fischer. Last summer, Fischer folded his Senate campaign, endorsing state Rep. Clay Yarborough after Senate Republicans coalesced around the incumbent from HD 12, closing his path and compelling the run for the local office. Fischer has fundraised aggressively, as his plan for years was to pursue state Sen. Aaron Bean’s Senate seat. Fischer has roughly $1 million on hand between his campaign account and two political committees.

—“Lenny Curry passes on Congress. Which other Republicans will test water in new GOP-friendly seat?” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union

“Democratic leader calls out Jared Moskowitz to denounce DeSantis” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A longtime Broward Democratic activist directly and bluntly challenged Moskowitz this week over his ties to DeSantis. Moskowitz is the first, and so far, leading candidate for the Broward/Palm Beach County congressional seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch. The questioner, Joanne Goodwin, former president of the Democratic Club, was unequivocal: “I know that you were hired by and then appointed by Ron DeSantis, and I just want to make sure, I want to hear from you that you’re going to be the same loud voice that our congressional people have been — Ted, Lois [Frankel] and Debbie [Wasserman Schultz], just to name a few — against DeSantis and what he is doing. I want to hear you say something [about] how horrible this man is. I want to make sure you’re going to be out there and fighting.”

For your radar — “Republicans have the advantage with voters in 2022 elections, poll finds” via Domenico Montanaro of NPR — All signs point to a difficult midterm election for President Joe Biden and Democrats, and a new poll has fresh evidence of that. Of the 1,162 registered voters surveyed, 47% said they are more likely to vote for the Republican in their district, as opposed to 44% who said Democrats. It’s the first time in eight years that survey has found Republicans with an advantage on the congressional ballot test. Months before the 2014 midterm elections, Republicans had a 5-point edge in the poll and then won control of both the House and Senate.

More radar — “In Florida, the GOP showcase state, these Republicans are in the spotlight” via the Miami Herald — Florida is increasingly becoming a showcase for GOP politicians as Democrats struggle to stay competitive. It is the state where conservative legislation becomes law. Where the Conservative Political Action Conference has made its pandemic-era home outside of Washington. Where Trump continues to hold court. And with the midterm election approaching, and the coming months crucial to setting the stage for 2024, no fewer than four Sunshine State Republicans are in the spotlight as they pursue reelection or position themselves for the future. Polling continues to suggest that, at this point, Republican voters would support Trump in a primary if he made a third run at the White House.

“Bryan Ávila to run for state Senate District 39, leaving Miami-Dade Commission race” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — House Speaker Pro Tempore Ávila will run for state Senate District 39, a seat that opened following the appointment of incumbent Sen. Manny Diaz as Florida Education Commissioner. Ávila’s decision to enter the Senate race means he will drop his campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission. Ávila started running for the Commission seat representing District 6 last June, and has raised nearly $1 million total. “I am proud to announce I will be filing to run for Florida Senate District 39 on Monday,” Ávila said. Ávila was born and raised in Hialeah as the son of Cuban refugees and was first elected to serve in the Florida House in 2014, representing District 111.

Ashley Guy enters HD 9 race — Guy is the latest Republican to file for House District 9, where the local business owner will face incumbent Democrat Allison Tant. A former high school teacher, Guy relocated to Tallahassee with her husband Andrew, who is a top agricultural producer for Trulieve. She founded the Tallulah CBD + Juicebar stores and will be opening her fourth store later this year. “I will rely on my experience as a classroom teacher to help improve our public schools; My experience as a small businesswoman to better our health care delivery system; And my experience as a wife and mother to center our decisions on Florida’s families,” Guy said. “People need an alternative and a choice.”

Dennis Baxley endorses Taylor Yarkosky for HD 32 — Yarkosky’s campaign announced Thursday that it had picked up an endorsement from Ocala Republican Sen. Baxley. “Taylor Yarkosky is an accomplished businessman, a committed family man, and a man of deep faith who has learned life’s lessons through trial by fire,” Baxley said in a news release. “Taylor has broad support from community leaders because he has a bold vision for Lake County’s future and the tenacity to execute it. Taylor will make an excellent legislative partner across the hall in the State House, and I am proud to endorse him and lend him my full support to get there.” Yarkosky is running to succeed Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress rather than seeking re-election.

Nick DiCeglie endorses Jennifer Wilson for HD 59 — Rep. DiCeglie on Thursday endorsed fellow Republican Wilson as his successor in House District 59. “Jennifer Wilson is a devoted public servant who truly cares about the well-being of our community. She understands the harm that mandates and lockdowns caused on our small businesses, and I trust her to fight for the conservative values that make Pinellas great. She has my full endorsement,” said DiCeglie, who is vacating the seat to run for Senate. DiCeglie previously endorsed Alen Tomczak as his successor, but Tomczak withdrew from the race after being called to active duty with the Florida National Guard. With Tomczak out of the race, the Republican Primary now includes Wilson, former state prosecutor Berny Jacques, and Navy physician Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni.

Run for Something backs A.J. D’Amico for HD 113 — Run for Something, a group that recruits and supports young Democratic candidates for elected office, has endorsed D’Amico in the House District 113 race. D’Amico announced the endorsement on Twitter, saying that “From day one, this campaign has focused on bringing a more hopeful, younger perspective to Florida’s divisive politics, and it is clear that this message is resonating.” D’Amico is running for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Nick Duran, who is not running for re-election and previously endorsed D’Amico as his preferred successor.

“DeSantis vows Florida will allow people to carry firearms without permits ‘before I am done as Governor’” via Steve Contorno of CNN — DeSantis vowed on Friday to make Florida a so-called constitutional carry state, which would allow people to publicly carry firearms without permits. “The legislature will get it done,” DeSantis said during a news conference in north Florida. In Florida, people must obtain concealed weapon permits to carry hidden guns in public. About 2.5 million people have permits, more than any other state where they are required. The permit can be obtained by taking a gun training course and submitting proof of competency. In most cases, gun owners in Florida cannot openly carry firearms without permits, either, except in certain circumstances, like while hunting.

“Even in rural Florida, DeSantis trains attack on White House while touting his free speech views” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — Capping a week of highly partisan events, DeSantis continued Friday ripping into the Biden administration during an otherwise routine stop in rural Levy County. DeSantis’ latest target has emerged as a favorite of conservative media: The Biden administration’s effort to combat disinformation, which the Governor cast Friday as an attempt to “put out false narratives without people being able to speak out and fight back.” “They want to be able to say things like Russia collusion and perpetuate hoaxes and have people like us be silenced,” DeSantis said in a 10-minute riff before a crowd of town and county officials from Levy, Marion and Lake counties.

—“DeSantis declares war on what he deems Joe Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“How DeSantis wages his culture wars” via Amber Phillips of The Washington Post — Perhaps no politician has been as effective at waging today’s culture wars as DeSantis. As he prepares for a re-election campaign this November, he has recently signed legislation banning critical race theory, certain LGBTQ teachings or conversations in schools, and abortions after 15 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest. He’s punished Disney for opposing some of this legislation. On Monday, he also signed a law creating the nation’s first election police force. This is all happening in Florida, a closely divided state between Republicans and Democrats. But while controversial, many of his stances seem to resonate with some mainstream voters. DeSantis’s approval ratings are actually in the mid-50s, and he looks in a solid position to win reelection in November.

“Voting drop boxes are now called ‘secure ballot intake stations:’ New language will cost taxpayers” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Don’t call them drop boxes. Call them “secure ballot intake stations.” That is right. Those boxes where you deposit election ballots have a new name, thanks to SB 524, signed by DeSantis. The name change is part of a lesser-known provision of the bill that makes additional changes in the way elections are held in Florida. The name change will be costly to taxpayers throughout Florida. That is because all voter educational material that refers to drop boxes will need to be discarded. The same applies to videos; they will have to be redone. Drop boxes became popular when COVID-19 was prominent, and the popularity of voting by mail surged, especially among Democrats. Many voters dropped their ballots into secure metal boxes outside election offices.

“Education leaders, public officials applaud Manny Díaz confirmation as Education Commissioner” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — It didn’t take long after the State Board of Education cast a unanimous vote Friday confirming Sen. Díaz as Florida’s next Commissioner of Education for congratulations to started pouring in. Education professionals, stakeholders, and elected officials, both current and former, were quick to laud Díaz’s ascension to Florida’s top education position. Outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who steps down Sunday after three years in the role, described Díaz as “an absolute warrior for students, parents and educators” who will serve effectively and honorably.

Assignment editors — Sen. Janet Cruz joins health care advocates and Protect Our Care Florida for a virtual news conference to highlight the role Medicaid plays in providing Floridians access to affordable quality health care, urging Republican lawmakers to expand Medicaid and close the state’s coverage gap, 1 p.m. Register here for Zoom link.

“DeSantis took $100,000 from Disney before feuding with company. Will he give it back?” via Zac Anderson of the Northwest Florida Daily News — DeSantis has attacked Disney as a “woke” company that has exerted “inappropriate influence” in Florida, but until recently he was happy to accept the company’s campaign contributions and doesn’t appear eager to give them back. DeSantis’ political committee received three contributions from Disney totaling $100,000 and a $6,809 in-kind contribution for “food and beverage,” likely catering for a fundraiser or some other campaign event. Disney gave DeSantis $50,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2021. In early March, the Governor’s relationship with the company changed when Disney’s CEO publicly opposed HB 1557, legislation officially known as the Parental Rights in Education Act but dubbed by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“DeSantis keeps up Disney attacks, says ‘additional legislative action’ in the works” via Zac Anderson of the USA Today Network — DeSantis said his administration is working on more legislation to address questions raised about the legality and tax implications of unraveling Disney’s self-governing status. “There’s going to be additional legislative action,” said DeSantis. “We’ve contemplated that. We know what we’re going to do, so stay tuned; that’ll all be apparent.” DeSantis also continued his blistering attacks on the global media and entertainment company for opposing a contentious law banning teachers from holding classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity. He made his remarks Thursday night during an hourlong “town hall” broadcast by Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham before a live audience in Orlando.

—“DeSantis vs. Disney: Five ways the only-in-Florida political drama could play out” via James Call of USA Today Network

“Disney dispute reflects wider rift between Republicans, big companies” via Alex Leary, Lindsay Wise, and Emily Glazer of The Wall Street Journal — The fight between The Walt Disney Co. and DeSantis is the latest sign of a widening rift between Republicans and big business. Once more closely aligned, the two find themselves at odds on economic issues like trade, immigration and energy. More recently, cultural and political flashpoints like abortion laws, race, LGBT rights and voting laws have at times divided the two camps. The share of Republicans who say big companies positively impact the way things are going in the U.S. has dropped 24 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, to 30% from 54%. Among Democrats, for whom attacks on companies have long been more common, positive views of big business have gone up to 28% from 23%.

“Geoff Morrell out as Disney Communications Chief after Florida fiascos; Kristina Schake & Horacio Gutierrez to split role” via Dominic Patten of Deadline — After less than four months, there is another changing of the communications guard at The Walt Disney Co. Battered by the ongoing battle with DeSantis as well as internal dissent, Morrell is out as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at the House of Mouse. CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo out to staffers announcing Morrell’s departure. “I am writing to share the news that Geoff Morrell, our Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities,” the CEO succinctly said before naming the former Pentagon spokesperson’s successors.

Assignment editors — Sens. Linda Stewart, Randolph Bracy and Victor Torres will hold a news conference on the dissolution of Reedy Creek Improvement District, 10:30 a.m., Orange County Administration Building Lobby, 201 S. Rosalind Ave., Orlando.

“Handling the applications for DeSantis’ elections police force” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — DeSantis won the state by just 33,000 votes, and he has currently declared war against Florida’s Disney World resort, a company that employs about 77,000 people in Florida, for refusing to play along with his attempt to normalize bigotry against LGBTQ people. You see the math problem this creates. And we can’t as Judeo-Christian adherents to the good parts of the U.S. Constitution, allow democracy to turn into “mob rule” by people who clearly hate Florida and America so much that they might incorrectly not vote to re-elect DeSantis.

“Fried suspends seven more concealed carry permits of Jan. 6 insurrections” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fried has suspended the concealed carry weapon permits of seven additional Floridians arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The suspensions, which Fried’s office announced Friday, bring the total number of Florida residents whose concealed permits were suspended for insurrection last year to 35. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) suspended 22 licenses in July and six more in October. The FDACS Division of Licensing, which administers Florida’s concealed weapon licensing program, among other duties, is legally required to follow through on the suspension of individuals charged with felonies and other disqualifying offenses.

“FDOE reinstates more textbooks previously rejected over ‘prohibited’ content; questions remain over examples released” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — The Florida Department of Education has reinstated more math textbooks that were previously rejected because the state said they contained “prohibited” content such as critical race theory, social-emotional learning, and Common Core frameworks. On its website, the state’s education department had posted a message saying: “Publishers are aligning their instructional materials to state standards and removing woke content allowing the department to add nine more books to the state adoption list over the past 11 days.” On Friday, a new message on the website said: “Publishers are aligning their instructional materials to state standards and removing woke content, allowing the department to add 17 more books to the state adoption list over the past 14 days.” So far, no clearer details have come forth from the textbook publishers or from the state.

“Florida drops survey on teen health and mental health at ‘worst time,’ says pediatric expert” via WLRN — Florida teenagers will no longer be asked if they’ve gotten into a fight, use drugs or feel hopeless in a biennial survey from the CDC. Earlier this month, the state opted to end its participation in the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The questionnaire had been distributed to thousands of teens in Florida since 1991. “This is the worst time one could pick to do this,” said Dr. Mobeen Rathore, associate chair of the Department of Pediatrics at UF-Jacksonville, and past president of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This comes when it is more important than ever to have this sort of data for the health and well-being of our young people.” It is a voluntary and anonymous survey asking middle and high school students about various behaviors, including drug and alcohol use, sex, diet, physical and mental health.

“Rejecting ‘social-emotional learning’ in math books doesn’t add up, puzzled educators say” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida made national headlines when it announced its rejection of 54 math textbooks, claiming, without evidence, that some aimed to indoctrinate children with “critical race theory” and other inappropriate topics. But what most puzzled some educators and academics was the state’s determination to ban books that included “social-emotional learning.” After all, a decent description of that tenet can be found in Florida’s new “individual freedom” law (HB 7), the one DeSantis dubbed his “anti-woke” measure and pushed as a way to ban critical race theory, said Jordan Posamentier, Vice President of policy and advocacy at the Committee for Children, which champions social-emotional learning.

“Everglades Foundation files contempt motion in suit over docs allegedly stolen by ex-employee” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Everglades Foundation has filed a motion for contempt, seeking a judicial remedy against an ex-employee the Foundation says left the organization and took several secret documents without permission. The Foundation filed a lawsuit against Thomas Van Lent, who the organization says left with documents before joining a rival organization, Friends of the Everglades. The court granted an earlier motion for a temporary injunction, requiring Van Lent to return the documents in question, deliver his computer equipment to a Foundation investigator in California, and deliver a hard drive and other storage devices the company says may contain those materials.

Happening today — Hurricane experts from Florida State University hold a virtual media availability to discuss the 2022 hurricane season, which starts on June 1, 1 p.m. RSVP and Zoom link @ [email protected]

“Everglades Foundation to ex- top scientist: Give back our secrets” via The Backstory Blog — With a single tweet on Feb. 28, 2022, Tom Van Lent rocked Florida’s environmental community. Van Lent, the scientist who raised his right hand and swore to tell the truth about the science behind Everglades restoration in countless court and public hearings – announced he was leaving the Everglades Foundation. Instead, he was going to work for Friends of the Everglades – a rival non-profit “who put facts over politics.” The Foundation sued Van Lent, accusing him of “theft and electronic espionage” by stealing top-secret trade secrets and proprietary information.

“Biden ticks up, but GOP holds advantage on economy, poll finds” via Dan Balz, Emily Guskin and Scott Clement of The Washington Post — Biden’s standing with Americans has improved slightly over the past two months, but he remains in negative territory in most assessments of his performance in office and Republicans hold substantial advantages over Democrats on key economic indicators that are shaping the midterm election year. While better for the President and his Party than his low point two months ago, the new survey underscores the headwinds Democratic candidates are facing ahead of the November balloting. With a 42% approval rating overall, Biden gets low marks on his handling of the economy and inflation, and Republicans are significantly more trusted than Democrats on both measures.

“Biden received early warnings that immigration and inflation could erode his support” via Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times — Biden enjoyed high approval among Americans in the early months of his presidency. Millions of vaccines were distributed throughout the United States. The White House trumpeted high job growth as proof of a rebounding economy. But privately Biden’s lead pollster was already sounding the alarm that even with the early successes, certain gathering threats could sink support for the president and his party. “Immigration is a growing vulnerability for the president,” John Anzalone and his team warned in a package of confidential polling, voter surveys and recommendations compiled for the White House.

“Biden roasts Donald Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — The White House press corps’ annual gala returned Saturday night, serving up the roasting of Washington, the journalists who cover it, and the man at the helm: Biden. The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, sidelined by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, featured Biden as the first president in six years to accept an invitation. Trump shunned the event while in office. “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year,” Biden told an audience of 2,600, among them journalists, government officials and celebrities. “Now that would really have been a real coup.” The President took the opportunity to test out his comedic chops, making light of the criticism he faced during his 15 months in office while aiming at his predecessor, the Republican Party, and members of the press.

“The 2022 midterms could make the GOP the most diverse it has ever been” via Henry Olsen of The Washington Post — 2020 was a great year for diversity in the GOP, with House Republicans welcoming record numbers of female and minority members to their ranks. 2022 is shaping up to be even better. Women and minorities make up large numbers of candidates in potential swing seats. This, not blind Trumpism, is the GOP’s future. To see who’s in the pipeline, one need only glance at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s list of high-performing candidates, the “Young Guns” program. Five of the 16 Young Guns are women, two are Black men, and one is a Hispanic man. All are running in seats that should go Republican this fall, given current poll numbers. Adding these members to the Republican caucus would make the 2023 House GOP the most diverse it has ever been.

—“Nearly all Democratic frontliners in the House outraised their opponents in the most recent quarter.” via POLITICO

“Rubio urges State Department not to interfere in Guatemalan AG selection process” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Rubio is urging the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to complete a full review into the U.S. Department of State’s actions concerning the ongoing Attorney General selection process in Guatemala. Rubio and Sen. Mike Lee sent a letter to Blinken to address the matter in response to recent reports that employees of the DOS and U.S. Agency for International Development may be inappropriately influencing the appointment process for Guatemala’s Attorney General position, which is currently underway.

Happening today — Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy joins Dennis Lemma, the Seminole County Sheriff, and Tim Cook, the CEO of AdventHealth’s Seminole County market, to present the Sanford-based Hope & Healing Center for opioid addiction with $400,000 in new federal funding that Murphy helped secure, 10 a.m., Hope & Healing Center, 212 Eslinger Way, Sanford. RSVP to [email protected] or (202) 657-7020.

“AIF urges congressional delegation to oppose new credit card regulations” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The head of an influential business group sent a letter to Florida’s congressional delegation this week urging them to oppose new regulations on credit card processing fees. Two major credit card networks, Visa and Mastercard, recently proposed changes to their interchange fee schedules, raising rates for some purchase categories and lowering them for others. The companies acknowledge the changes will result in an increase overall, though some businesses, such as restaurants and hotels, will pay lower rates than they do currently. In an April 27 letter to the Florida delegation, AIF President Brewster Bevis wrote that if U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin gets his way, “the security on electronic payments will be jeopardized and credit card point systems for consumers will be lost.”

“Police shortage prompts Capitol to begin using security contractors” via Chris Marquette of Roll Call — Contract security officers will start work May 2 as part of a new program to help alleviate staffing shortages within the Capitol Police. The new Capitol security officers will be unarmed and have a uniform of gray dress pants and a navy-blue blazer. They will be positioned inside secured buildings and within existing patrol areas. According to the announcement, the move “will free up the USCP officers to focus on their critical mission to protect the Capitol complex.” Since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, officers leaving and forced overtime have constantly strained the department. The Capitol Police department lost between 140 and 150 officers from Jan. 6, 2021, to Jan. 6, 2022, an attrition rate double that of other years, Chief J. Thomas Manger has said. As of late March, around 1,849 officers, approximately 300 short of what the Manger has said is necessary.

“With appointment in hand, hundreds of people wait at Orlando ICE office. Some have waited four days.” via Adriana Terán H and Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio of the Orlando Sentinel — Under the intense pre-summer sun, hundreds of people shelter under umbrellas, tents or nearby trees. There are children running, women who fan themselves with cardboards and others who cover themselves as best they can. They are not on the beach. They are outside the office of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service in Orlando, some as long as 4 days. They are there for a variety of reasons from applying or renewing green cards, providing documentation to become a permanent resident, and handle other residency issues such as citizenship.

—”Election contests emerge for four Circuit Court judges in Central Florida” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Company files second suit over failed Orlando land deal, this time for $100M” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Fourth Watch Acquisitions envisioned building attractions in Orlando, but its attempt to buy the land for the project fell through. Stan Thomas’ company reneged on a 2017 contract and gave hundreds of acres to Universal Orlando instead, Fourth Watch alleged in a lawsuit filed two weeks ago. But that wasn’t the only sour deal with Thomas that ruined Fourth Watch’s development projects, Fourth Watch contends in a new, second lawsuit filed Tuesday in Orange County Circuit Court. Thomas was a Georgia developer who once had control over a vast amount of prime real estate in Orlando’s tourism district, but over the years, he gained notoriety for his legal battles. Fourth Watch also envisioned constructing a 2,000-room luxury hotel next to the Orange County Convention Center.

“Orange’s proposed 1% tax for transportation would be collected for 20 years, not 30” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — By the narrowest of margins and after feisty debate with some County Commissioners, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings won the board’s approval, 4-3, this week to put his proposed sales-tax increase for transportation projects on the November ballot. The measure, which voters will consider Nov. 8, is significantly different than the version the mayor originally pitched. If approved by voters, the extra penny-per-dollar increase will be in effect for 20 rather than 30 years, a key compromise. The proposed increase would hike the county sales tax from 6.5% to 7.5% beginning Jan. 1, raising about $600 million a year. The authority to levy the surcharge expires at the end of 2043.

—“Amira Fox, Kathy Smith re-elected without opposition” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse under investigation for alleged DUI on 4/20” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Kruse is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence on April 20. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on April 20. At about 5:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy responded to a traffic accident on Greyhawk Boulevard, east of the intersection of Ft. Hamer Road and Upper Manatee River Road. Public records provided by the Sheriff’s Office were highly redacted.





“Jim Scholl appointed to Monroe County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Scholl, a former commander of Naval Air Station Key West and a two-time Key West City Manager, is Monroe County’s newest Commissioner. DeSantis on Friday appointed Scholl to the role. Scholl will finish out the term of Eddie Martinez, who resigned in December after his arrest in Hialeah on domestic battery charges. Scholl previously served as City Manager from 2007 to 2012 and from 2014 to 2019. He is a current member of the Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise and the Key West Military Affairs Committee and board president of the Sigsbee Charter School. He holds a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from Navy War College and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University in Ohio.

“DeSantis appoints Republican House candidate to Broward School Board” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis appointed a Republican to the Broward County School Board to succeed former Chair Rosalind Osgood, who resigned in November to run, and win, a Senate seat representing central Broward County. The appointee, Daniel Foganholi, is a design consultant with the furniture store Arhaus. Foganholi is also running to represent House District 97, but redistricting maps show he lives in House District 96 to compete with incumbent Rep. Dan Daley and Jenna Hague.

Assignment editors — Former Vice President Mike Pence joins the Republican National Committee (RNC) to open its first-ever Jewish Community Center in Boca Raton. The community centers are part of a multimillion-dollar outreach effort to engage with voters in targeted communities, 5 p.m., 4400 North Federal Highway, Suite 188, Boca Raton. RSVP to Julia Friedland at [email protected] with your name and outlet.

“Gary Farmer to seek open judge position in Broward County” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Sen. Farmer, who was the Senate Democratic Leader until last April, has filed to run for an open judge position in the 17th Circuit Court in Broward County. Farmer first won election to the Senate in 2016 and was subsequently re-elected in 2020. However, the state’s decennial redistricting this year put him in the same district as Sen. Jason Pizzo. And seeking re-election would have forced the incumbents into a Primary battle. Farmer said he was considering a bid for Congress when U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch announced he would not be seeking re-election to the congressional seat he’s held since 2010.

—”Eleven contests for Circuit Court judges will be on South Florida ballots” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

“What a way not to choose judges in Florida” via Steve Bousquet of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Despite the vital need for a strong, independent judiciary, and Broward’s tarnished history of deeply flawed judicial candidates, most voters overlook judicial races. There’s scant independent information about those running, and to make matters worse, judicial candidates face severe ethical restrictions over what they can say to voters on the campaign trail. Selecting the people who dispense justice should not be based on banal biographical speeches, bumper stickers, and surnames with blatant ethnic appeals. Legal qualifications, experience and temperament should all count for much more than they do.

“An aide to a Miami-Dade County Commissioner was arrested on theft charge” via David Ovalle and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — An aide to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime was arrested and brought to jail Friday on charges related to theft and official misconduct, according to records posted by the county’s Corrections Department. Evelt Jeudy works as the district coordinator for Monestime, who represents the county’s District 2, an area that includes parts of northern Miami and surrounding cities and neighborhoods. Jeudy earned $73,000 last year in the position. The arrest warrant for Jeudy remained sealed Friday morning. In a statement, Monestime said: “Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

“Brightline, FDOT roll out a $45 million plan to eliminate train-crossing tragedies” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Brightline and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have applied for a federal grant to help fund a $45 million project to stop the carnage along railroad crossings in seven Florida counties. Brightline and FDOT would each contribute $10 million; another $25 million is sought from the federal government. The improvements are targeted for a 195-mile corridor that is part of the rail system used by Florida East Coast Railway, a company that transports freight from Jacksonville to Miami-Dade County. Brightline also uses its rail line.

“Just call Trump a loser” via Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic — Trump’s bizarre and enduring hold over his Party has made it verboten for many Republicans to publicly utter the unpleasant fact of his defeat — something they will readily acknowledge in private. Several Trump-opposing Republican strategists and former associates of the President argued this restraint should end.

The best way for a Republican to depose Trump in 2024, they said, will be to call Trump a loser as early and as brutally as possible — and keep pointing out the absurdity of treating a one-term, twice-impeached, 75-year-old former President like a kingmaker and heir apparent. In other words, don’t worry about hurting Special Boy’s feelings.

Trump’s wasn’t an ordinary election defeat, either. Some nervy Republican challenger needs to remind everyone how rare it is for an incumbent President to lose re-election, and also that Trump was perhaps the most graceless loser and insufferable whiner in presidential history — the first outgoing commander in chief in 152 years to skip his successor’s swearing-in. And that he dragged a lot of Republicans down with him.

We’re already seeing contours of some early strategies for running against Trump. DeSantis mostly ignores the former President while establishing his own cachet of lib-owning, base-arousing, culture-splitting bona fides.

“Is the pandemic really over? Yes and no.” via The Washington Post editorial board — Anthony S. Fauci, the President’s medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked directly, “How close are we to the end of this pandemic?” The question is on everyone’s mind. “We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” he answered, hopefully. Dr. Fauci hedged the next day, saying, “I probably should have said the acute component of the pandemic phase.” He told The Post the nation is “out of the full-blown explosive pandemic phase.” The public seems to agree: According to a poll, 73% of Americans are optimistic that the United States is nearing the end of the pandemic, while Biden’s approval rating on handling it is 53%.

“Why is DeSantis suddenly embracing Crist’s failed solar energy policy?” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — DeSantis’ stated reason for issuing his veto last week of the bipartisan rooftop solar net metering bill makes no logical sense. But clearly, someone inside the Executive Office of the Governor (EOG) appears to have given the Governor very bad advice that ignores the history, underlying facts and economic realities of rooftop solar net metering. Either that, or he was swayed by a massive lobbying effort by progressive, pro-solar groups who pulled the wool over DeSantis’ eyes. Take your pick. But the net result is that DeSantis and Crist suddenly look a lot alike on energy policy. If the Governor thought the bill would suddenly put rooftop solar owners in a financial crunch, he’s also flat out wrong about that. And demonstrably so.

“Crist votes by proxy in Congress. But he manages to campaign for Governor in person” via the Miami Herald editorial board — U.S. Rep. Crist has taken “working from home” during the COVID-19 pandemic to a new level. Or, to use plain English, Crist has been phoning into work in Congress while he runs for Governor. While the U.S. House took votes on things like suspending normal trade relations with Russia, the Democrat was present only in spirit or “by proxy,” to use the technical term. Crist ranks sixth among members of the House who have most used a pandemic rule that allows them to designate someone else to cast a vote on their behalf. Speaker Nancy Pelosi instituted the rule as an emergency measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Crist voted by proxy 107 times between January and April 7.

“Altered social-media law is still flawed” via Julio Fuentes for the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis and Disney’s public disagreements on state policy are bringing up important discussions regarding Florida’s currently struck down content-moderation law. An unrelated measure was inserted into Florida’s recent Special Session to address congressional redistricting, Senate Bill 6-C (SB 6-C), which repeals a carveout tucked into Senate Bill 7072 (SB 7072), a law passed last year to crack down on tech companies’ content-moderation techniques. Essentially, the law would erase the ability for companies to decide for themselves what speech is or isn’t allowed on their own platforms and holds the companies directly responsible for content posted by third parties. The original bill, signed into law by DeSantis, had a carveout for companies that owned amusement parks.

“Reduce student debt by lowering higher-ed tuition costs” via Alan Levine for Florida Politics — Biden appears poised to, at some level, attempt to “forgive” student debt. No doubt, this issue will be debated passionately, and I welcome our nation’s political leaders to the discussion. If they want to better understand how to reduce student debt, they can look no further than to the conservative policies in Florida, policies which have reduced the cost of higher education, reduced student debt, and increased opportunity for Florida’s students to get a job, earn higher income and begin their lives unshackled by student debt. If President Biden forgives student debt, the universities and colleges in high-cost states throughout America, which have fed fuel to the fire of higher costs with no accountability, should be required to reimburse the American taxpayer. They are at fault for this.

“Everglades Foundation vs. Tom Lent: Don’t go looking for good guys” via Nancy Smith for The Capitolist — On April 6, the Foundation filed a breathless 22-page motion for a temporary injunction against Van Lent, claiming he quit, went to another Everglades-focused nonprofit (which turns out to be Friends of the Everglades) and on his way out “stole thousands of confidential and proprietary files. … This is a lawsuit that reeks of fear. If it were human, it would be blowing into a paper bag. Think about it. Van Lent, the guy with the key to the MOST secrets in the most secretive, the richest, the most powerful, most manipulative environmental nonprofit in Florida just raided the closet and helped himself to its skeletons. Lest you think Foundation founders are blameless, remember Van Lent takes his marching orders from them. They don’t care if they get busted for a boldfaced lie. No matter how crooked their path, environmentalists walk on water in South Florida.

“The Comeback Cats: Florida overcame adversity this season” via Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press — The Florida Panthers were trailing the Washington Capitals 4-1 early in the third period, and a three-goal deficit that deep into a game almost always means a loss. Not that time, it didn’t. The Panthers scored four goals, including the game-winner with 15 seconds left, somehow pulling out a 5-4 win. “There’s a belief in that room that we’re never out of a fight,” Florida’s Ryan Lomberg said. That belief never wavered, either. The best regular season in Florida history — and the best regular season by any team in the NHL this season — is now complete. No team this season had more come-from-behind wins than the Panthers, who now will get ready to see the Capitals again in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series that starts Tuesday.

“Bengals add more defense, get Florida DT Zachary Carter in third round” via Mitch Stacy of The Associated Press — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to add defensive depth, taking Florida defensive tackle Carter in the third round of the NFL draft. The Bengals traded up three spots to get Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the second after taking safety Daxton Hill in the opening round Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Carter, the 95th pick in the draft, started 12 games for the Gators in 2021, compiling 32 tackles, 11 for loss with eight sacks, and two pass breakups. He played in every defensive alignment at various times in three years at Florida. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Carter will start out as a traditional defensive tackle.

