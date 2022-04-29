April 29, 2022
Charlie Crist adds Bobby Powell endorsement in Governor’s race

Scott Powers

Bobby Powell
Powell's is one of 13 endorsements Crist campaign rolled out this week.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has added state Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Bobby Powell to the list of lawmakers endorsing Crist’s bid for Governor.

In a video endorsement released Friday by Crist’s campaign, Powell, of West Palm Beach, hailed Crist as someone to end culture wars and attacks on traditional Democratic constituencies. Powell also cited economic issues high on the Democrats’ priority list: dealing with rising property insurance and rents in Florida.

Powell’s is one of 13 endorsements the Crist campaign has rolled out this week as it tries to shut off the other two major Democratic candidates for Governor, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Miami state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Among others announced in recent days are the endorsements from state Sens. Shevrin Jones, Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

“I believe it is time-out for the culture wars, time-out for the attack on Black and minority communities. It’s time-out for the attack on your right to vote. It’s timeout for the attacks on the LGBTQ community. And it’s also timeout on women’s right to choose,” Powell said in the video clip.

“From my hometown in West Palm Beach all the way to where my roots are in Walton County, DeFuniak Springs, I know that Charlie Crist will be a Governor for all of the people here in the state of Florida,” Powell added. “And it’s time to unify us here in the state of Florida.”

In a news release announcing Powell’s endorsement, Crist said, “I am humbled and thankful for the support of my friend Sen. Powell, as he joins us in our fight to take back our state and put the people back in power in Tallahassee. This week has marked incredible momentum for our grassroots movement to change the future of our state for the better. Floridians deserve a Governor who will always put them first.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

