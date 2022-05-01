May 1, 2022
Behind enemy lines: Nikki Fried makes anti-Ron DeSantis case on Fox News

A.G. GancarskiMay 1, 2022

Fried Fox
Democrat takes her case to DeSantis' base in weekend daytime interview.

In what could be called equal time, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was interviewed on the Fox News Channel Sunday.

While the segment was not in one of the widely-viewed primetime opinion-driven shows, it nonetheless afforded Fried, the Agriculture Commissioner currently, some time to make a case to conservative viewers about DeSantis’ faults, relative to handling of the Disney contretemps and the state’s affordable housing crisis.

On the current move to remove Disney’s special taxing district via sunseting the Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967, Fried decried DeSantis seeking “revenge” against the company for opposing the Parental Rights in Education law.

“This was done as a knee jerk reaction to teach Disney to stay in your place, otherwise we’re going to come and harm you,” Fried said.

Responding to DeSantis saying Disney overplayed its hand, Fried redirected the question.

“There’s never been a conversation until this moment to change the way that this works,” Fried said of the special district, adding that the issue went farther than just Disney.

“If you dare cross this Governor, there is revenge to be paid. And that is the problem that I have,” Fried said.

“It was done for the sole purposes of taking revenge against somebody who dares speak up against the Governor and his agenda,” Fried added.

Moving on to the state’s affordability issues, Fried was presented with a clip of the Governor telling the Ingraham Angle last week that it was a function of untrammeled demand to live in the state.

“People realize who your governor is and your state government policy has more impact on you than even the President of the United States,” DeSantis said.

Fried said DeSantis had made Florida “California or New York” and vowed to “declare a state of emergency” about rent prices if elected.

“Instead of tackling those issues that impact people’s lives every single day,” Fried said of housing prices, “he’s getting into a fight with Disney, he’s having special sessions on our Congressional maps, not focusing on the issues.”

Fried’s train of thought was cut off by a hard break.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

