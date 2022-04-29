Rapturous reception for Ron DeSantis at Fox News town hall

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday was featured in a Fox News town hall, the latest celebration of Florida and its Governor on the Ingraham Angle.

“Florida and the American Comeback” started off with host Laura Ingraham joking that DeSantis would have to “get scarves like Elvis” and start throwing them to the crowd, given the loud ovation for his walk up.

That set the tone for a series of softball questions and swing-for-the-fences responses, many of which were familiar, but some that were not.

DeSantis was able to respond to a question about the state’s unaffordability by saying it was because people were gravitating to his gubernatorial style.

“The demand to live in Florida is more intense than it’s ever been in the history of our state, and that’s just the reality, because I think people realize who your governor is and your state government policy has more impact on your daily life than even who the President of the United States is,” DeSantis said. “People see that.”

Ingraham also asked DeSantis to address stories of national Democrats “conceding” elections in Florida by not investing as if it is still competitive for them, another fat pitch that he was able to slug over the right field wall.

“We are going to have the biggest turnout that any Republican has ever had in the state of Florida in a Governor’s race in November, and that’s going to help people up and down the ballot,” DeSantis predicted. “I think the Democratic Party in this state is disspirited. What do they stand for? It’s basically a woke trainwreck of a party.”

A second segment saw DeSantis discuss the Parental Rights in Education law with January Littlejohn, a Leon County mother showcased by DeSantis in promoting the bill, and Tina Descovich, a co-founder of Moms for Liberty.

Asked why the bill stopped at Grade 3, DeSantis contended that the Department of Education would “put some meat on the bones” with regard to specifying the age and developmentally appropriate material for other grades.

DeSantis was asked to respond to comments from President Joe Biden about Florida banning math books as part of the culture wars, another hanging curve for DeSantis to drive.

“We want education. We do not want indoctrination,” DeSantis declaimed.

“I think Biden and his folks believe, you send them to school, butt out and the school’s job is to indoctrinate what they think your kid should learn, what your kid should believe,” he added.

The third segment subbed in the Surgeon General, who joined DeSantis in a ritualized clowning of Dr. Anthony Fauci and masks.

DeSantis said Joseph Ladapo was the “anti-Fauci,” a crowd pleasing line. He also got a crowd pop for saying that if he had his “druthers,” he would “chuck Fauci across the Potomac.”

All told, it was an hour without a tough question, but with many opportunities for showcase soundbites, which is consistent with DeSantis’ media output generally.

“Are we going to do this next year,” Ingraham marveled at the end. “This is habit forming.”