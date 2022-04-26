April 26, 2022
Two more Senators, Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, line up with Charlie Crist

April 26, 2022

Lori Berman and Tina Polsky
The pair join Audrey Gibson and Shevrin Jones in backing Crist in Democratic Primary Election.

Two more Democratic state Senators, Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, have endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Governor, calling him someone who would end divisiveness in Tallahassee.

Berman and Polsky join fellow Democratic Sens. Shevrin Jones and Democratic Sen. Audrey Gibson in endorsing Crist. Jones announced his support for Crist on Monday.

“I have watched Charlie in action as our Governor and as a Representative from Pinellas County, and I know he fights tirelessly for us all,” Berman said in a video message released Tuesday by Crist’s campaign. “He is the exact person that we need right now back in Tallahassee to bring back common sense and decency to our government.”

Polsky said Crist “is the person we need now to help unite us and get us away from the divisiveness, and the culture wars, and what’s been going on in Tallahassee over 12 years. It’s time for a change. It’s time to get us back, get us united, and it’s time for all of us to get behind the right candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist.”

The “us” Polsky referred to evidently is Democrats, as Crist faces a Democratic Primary with Sen. Annette Taddeo, a colleague of Berman, Gibson, Jones and Polsky. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is also one of the front-runners for the nomination.

The talk of divisiveness and culture wars is directed at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, though Polsky’s reference to 12 years also would bring in the eight years served by former Gov. Rick Scott. Crist preceded them both, serving as a Republican Governor before he switched parties.

In a news release, Crist responded, “I am grateful to have the support of some of the most hardworking, principled and committed leaders in Palm Beach, Sens. Berman and Polsky. Their endorsements reflect the strength of support our campaign has been blessed to receive from the Panhandle to Miami. I look forward to teaming with them as we build a Florida for All and defeat Ron DeSantis.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience

