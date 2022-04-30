Gov. DeSantis appoints Republican House candidate to Broward School Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed a Republican to the Broward County School Board to succeed former Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood, who resigned in November to run — and win — a Senate seat representing central Broward County.

The appointee, Daniel Foganholi, is a design consultant with the furniture store Arhaus, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

Foganholi is also running to represent House District 97, but redistricting maps show he lives in House District 96, to compete with incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Daley and Republican Jenna Hague.

Campaign finance reports show that Foganholi hit his personal fundraising high — $1,640 — in January. He’s also loaned his campaign $1,913. But Foganholi had little fundraising activity in February and March.

The dearth of candidates applying for the School Board position was noted in a Sun Sentinel article. Applicants included one woman who ran for Osgood’s seat, which is in District 5, a majority Black district that includes Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill and parts of Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise and Plantation, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Appointed board members don’t have to live in the district they are representing. Foganholi’s appointment lasts until the November election. Currently five candidates have filed to fun for the position.

The Broward County School Board was the first one in the state to vote to require students wear masks as another COVID-19 surge began to rage as schools opened fully. A few days after Broward’s vote, DeSantis issued his executive order prohibiting student mask mandates. The district was also involved in an unsuccessful lawsuit insisting on the board’s right to govern mask-wearing despite the Governor’s edict.

Foganholi is the second Republican DeSantis has appointed in the Democrat-dominated county. He tapped Torey Alston, then chief of staff at the Florida Department of Transportation, to fill the remainder of Commissioner Dale Holness’ seat when he resigned to run for Florida’s 20th Congressional seat after U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died in office.

Foganholi holds certificates in marketing and business from Florida Atlantic University, the Governor’s office said in its announcement. He works with the American Brazilian Coalition, his church, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America, the release said.