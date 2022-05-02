Ashley Guy launches HD 9 race against Allison Tant

A Tallahassee businesswoman will challenge Democratic Rep. Allison Tant in House District 9.

Ashley Guy, the founder of Tallulah CBD + Juice stores, is the only GOP candidate slated against Tant in the upcoming November election, according to the Division of Elections.

In a statement, Guy accused Tant of carrying “the most extreme views of her party” and not “working across the aisle.”

“Leon, Jefferson and Madison Counties aren’t extreme places,” Guy said. “They’re places where common-sense should lead to solutions. Unfortunately, that’s something we’ve been denied in our State Representative for way too long.”

Guy boasts notable business and academic credentials. Previously a high school teacher in Washington, she now owns and operates three stores and plans to open a fourth store later this year.

She also holds two Master’s Degrees — one in teaching and the other in public affairs. Among other accomplishments, Guy attended summer school at the University of Oxford in England and interned at the United Nations in Vienna.

“I will rely on my experience as a classroom teacher to help improve our public schools; My experience as a small businesswoman to better our healthcare delivery system; And my experience as a wife and mother to center our decisions on Florida’s families,” Guy said.

A Florida native and first term lawmaker, Tant boats an extensive political background. She served as chair of the Florida Democratic Party and previously worked as a staffer alongside several state lawmakers. She is also the husband of Barry Richard, a former state representative who served from 1974 to 1978.

Tant is a mother of six and championed legislation supporting disabled children and their families in the 2022 Legislative Session. Tant’s son, Jeremy, was born with Williams Syndrome.

HD 9 is a left-leaning district and includes the bulk of Leon County. Tant easily won the district with over 57% of the vote in 2020.