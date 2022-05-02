May 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Guy launches HD 9 race against Allison Tant

Jason DelgadoMay 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.2.22

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ricardo Alarcón, Fidel Castro confidant and top Cuban envoy, dies

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Giovanni Castro joins Uber as Public Policy Manager

7F0EF2B5-EFA2-4730-91D5-26A9A5720C05
“People need an alternative and a choice."

A Tallahassee businesswoman will challenge Democratic Rep. Allison Tant  in House District 9.

Ashley Guy, the founder of Tallulah CBD + Juice stores, is the only GOP candidate slated against Tant in the upcoming November election, according to the Division of Elections.

In a statement, Guy accused Tant of carrying “the most extreme views of her party” and not “working across the aisle.”

“Leon, Jefferson and Madison Counties aren’t extreme places,” Guy said. “They’re places where common-sense should lead to solutions. Unfortunately, that’s something we’ve been denied in our State Representative for way too long.”

Guy boasts notable business and academic credentials. Previously a high school teacher in Washington, she now owns and operates three stores and plans to open a fourth store later this year.

She also holds two Master’s Degrees — one in teaching and the other in public affairs. Among other accomplishments, Guy attended summer school at the University of Oxford in England and interned at the United Nations in Vienna.

“I will rely on my experience as a classroom teacher to help improve our public schools; My experience as a small businesswoman to better our healthcare delivery system; And my experience as a wife and mother to center our decisions on Florida’s families,” Guy said.

A Florida native and first term lawmaker, Tant boats an extensive political background. She served as chair of the Florida Democratic Party and previously worked as a staffer alongside several state lawmakers. She is also the husband of Barry Richard, a former state representative who served from 1974 to 1978.

Tant  is a mother of six and championed legislation supporting disabled children and their families in the 2022 Legislative Session. Tant’s son, Jeremy, was born with Williams Syndrome.

HD 9 is a left-leaning district and includes the bulk of Leon County. Tant easily won the district with over 57% of the vote in 2020.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida recognizes Tardive Dyskinesia Awareness Week

nextPersonnel note: Giovanni Castro joins Uber as Public Policy Manager

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Everglades Foundation files contempt motion in suit over docs allegedly stolen by ex-employee

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more