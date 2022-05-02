May 2, 2022
Florida gas prices surge again, reaching $4.18 average
Image via Drew Dixon.

Scott Powers

gasoline
The Florida average was $4.10 a week ago, $4.01 the week before that.

Rising crude oil prices continued to hit Floridians’ pocketbooks in the past week as gasoline prices soared another 8 cents a gallon, AAA reported Monday.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida was $4.18 Monday morning, compared with $4.10 a week earlier, and $4.01 a week before that.

The continuing cause: rising crude oil prices. The U.S. price for a barrel of oil went up 3% last week, adding $2.62 per barrel of oil compared with the previous week, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported.

“Florida drivers are finding the most expensive prices at the pump in four weeks,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a news release.

“Global supply concerns are keeping upward pressure on oil prices, as many countries look to limit the import of Russian oil,” Jenkins continued. “The global crude oil market remains an important issue for motorists, as oil prices account for more than 50% of what drivers pay at the pump. Oil prices have ping-ponged dramatically since Russia invaded Ukraine and that volatility is likely to continue through the summer travel season.”

There remains a wide variance in pricing throughout Florida, a range of nearly 40 cents per gallon from Pensacola to West Palm Beach.

According to AAA, drivers in Pensacola were finding gasoline averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Monday morning. Panama City followed that, $4.02; Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, $4.04; Tallahassee, $4.09; Charlotte County, $4.11; and Jacksonville and Fort Myers, $4.16.

Meanwhile, drivers in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market faced an average gas cost of $4.33 per gallon Monday. That was followed by Fort Lauderdale, Naples, and Gainesville, $4.23; Miami, $4.21; Sarasota, $4.20; Tampa and Orlando, $4.19; and St. Petersburg, $4.18.

For the first time in a while, Florida’s average price approached the national average, which Monday was $4.19 per gallon.

A year ago in Florida, the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $2.78.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years' experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch.

