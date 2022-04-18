Florida gas prices drop 7 cents, oil prices continue climb

Florida gas prices dropped 7 cents last week, continuing a nearly 25 cent per gallon decline over the past two weeks, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning.

The average price per gallon of gasoline on Sunday was $4.01, the lowest price since March 7, according to the Auto Club Group data. It’s about 27 cents less than a month ago, and the lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Monday, the national average gas price was $4.08. Florida ranks about middle of the pack in the state ranking for average gas prices, with California and Nevada having average gas prices above $5, and states like Georgia, Texas and Ohio having prices in the $3.70-$3.79 range.

A year ago, the average gas price in the state was $2.829. Current gas prices exceed the pre-2022 record from 2008, however prices have not yet surpassed the 2008 prices when adjusted to inflation

However, the AAA -The Auto Club Group is concerned the decrease could only be temporary. Crude oil prices have increased over the past week spurred by new potential sanctions against Russia, which could lead to a price spike at the pump, said Auto Club Group spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

“Gas prices have mostly declined through the past two weeks, but don’t be surprised if they rebound soon,” Jenkins said. “The price of oil jumped 8% last week, on reports that the European Union is preparing to ban Russian oil imports, which fuels ongoing concerns about global oil supplies. The crude increase could ultimately lead to an increase of 10 cents or more at the pump.”

Currently, the most expensive regional prices are all located in South Florida. The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area has an average price per gallon of $4.23, while Fort Lauderdale and Miami are at $4.11 and $4.09 respectively.

The lowest gas prices are currently centered in pockets in the Panhandle and central Florida. The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area has the lowest average price at $3.84, Pensacola is at $3.86 and Melbourne-Titusville is at $3.89.