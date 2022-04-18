Nancy Pelosi endorses Charlie Crist

Charlie Crist’s campaign announced Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed him in the 2022 Florida Governor race.

Crist and Pelosi have worked together in Congress for the past six years as Crist has represented Florida’s 13th Congressional District. She joins the over 130 elected officials and community leaders that have endorsed Crist to date.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Pelosi said Crist’s work in Washington has protected Florida’s business community from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped make a multi-billion dollar investment in his state’s infrastructure.

“From his tireless work in Congress to his commitment to Floridians across the state, Charlie Crist has an impenetrable record of fighting for the people of the Sunshine State and delivering results that matter,” Pelosi said. “Charlie can and will defeat the current Governor and hit the ground running on day one in Tallahassee. I am proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next governor of Florida.”

Pelosi’s endorsement comes as Crist leads the Democratic pack in fundraising, notching his second $1 million fundraising month in March. So far, his campaign has raised over $8.2 million in his bid to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.

Included in Crist’s other endorsements are 2010 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Alex Sink and 2006 nominee Jim Davis. He also has received union support from the AFGE, UFCW 1625 and CWA.

Crist said he is honored to receive Pelosi’s endorsement as his campaign works to build a Florida that works for all Floridians.

“Speaker Pelosi is a beacon of Democratic values, and her leadership uplifts the voices of all Floridians that are ready to put divisive, inflammatory rhetoric behind us and truly get to work for the people,” Crist said.