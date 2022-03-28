Charlie Crist adds six new endorsements for gubernatorial bid

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has hauled in six new endorsements from elected officials and community leaders across the state.

The new batch of endorsements add to Crist’s 130 endorsement total, which is pacing the Democratic Primary field. The latest endorsements include former U.S. Representative and 2006 Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jim Davis, as well as Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor.

Davis and Pryor are also joined by Tallahassee’s first Black female Mayor, Dorothy Inman-Johnson, Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez, former Tampa City Councilman Mike Suarez and Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod in supporting Crist.

Davis said Crist is an experienced leader who would bring common sense and fairness to Tallahassee.

“Floridians have had enough of the culture wars and excessive politics,” Davis said. “Charlie is the only candidate in the race who can and will get the job done.”

Pryor lauded Crist’s work to restore voting rights to nonviolent felons during his time as Governor from 2007-2011.

“As Governor, Charlie was a champion of civil rights, doing what no other Governor has ever done by restoring the voting rights of over 155,000 returning citizens. Once elected, I know he will do it again and fight to fix our broken criminal justice system,” Pryor said. “Charlie has a long history of fighting to give Floridians their voices back, and now I’m proud to use my voice to endorse Charlie to be the next Governor of Florida.”

The latest endorsements follow recent support from former Florida CFO Alex Sink and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1625, which represents more than 15,000 workers, 6,000 health care workers and 5,000 Disney employees. Crist’s campaign has raised over $7.2 million in his bid to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist said he is blessed to be supported by leaders who share his campaign’s vision of a Florida For All.

“We’re rolling up our sleeves and turning the tide blue this November to deliver a Florida that is united, not divided by all the hate coming out of Tallahassee,” Crist said. “Together, we’re going to build a Florida that leaves no one behind and always puts the people first. We’re fighting to build a Florida that we can all call home, and we won’t stop until we bring back good to our Sunshine State.”