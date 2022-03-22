March 22, 2022
Charlie Crist’s campaign for Governor wins endorsement of union 15K strong
Charlie Crist says, keep your money clean. Image via AP.

Anne Geggis

crist
Union leader extolls the former Governor's work for working families.

Now even Mickey Mouse might be rooting for Charlie Crist to get to the Governor’s Mansion.

Crist’s campaign announced Tuesday that the former Governor had received the endorsement of the Lakeland-based United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1625. UFCW 1625 represents 15,000 workers, including 6,000 health care workers and 5,000 local Disney employees, according to a news release from the Crist campaign.

In its endorsement, union officials cited Crist’s history of fighting for working Floridians and his support for union workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From fighting for a $15 minimum wage in Washington to his long-standing support of union workers across Florida, particularly during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, Charlie Crist has always put our workers first, not last,” said UFCW Union Local 1625 President Ed Chambers. “Charlie is a leader who knows how to deliver results for working families.”

Before he can face the current, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November’s General Election, Crist must win the Democratic nomination and best Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only Democrat elected to statewide office, and Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo, who was Crist’s Lieutenant Governor running mate in the gubernatorial campaign he lost to Gov. Rick Scott in 2014.

Crist, who served as Governor from 2007 to 2011, is known to Floridians, Chambers said.

“He’s a name Floridians know and trust to get to work for us on day one,” Chambers said, according to a news release from the campaign. “Florida needs a union champion back in Tallahassee.”

Crist said he was honored to receive the endorsement.

“Now more than ever, working Floridians deserve a seat at the table and leadership at the top that will listen to them,” Crist said. “Our vision of a Florida for all is one where working Floridians and the unions that represent them will always be heard.”

It’s yet another union endorsement that Crist has received. In November, Crist received the endorsement of the American Federation of Government Employees, the nation’s largest federal workers’ union. It represents some 294,000 active and retired federal employees, actively bargaining for 700,000 current workers.

Crist has repeatedly burnished his mainstream bona fides, highlighting endorsements from current elected officials. Right now, he has the endorsement of 125 elected officials and community leaders.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

