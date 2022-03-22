March 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Voters in six Palm Beach County municipalities to decide runoff elections
Are Democrats playing a losing game? Image via AP.

Anne GeggisMarch 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

With walkout threat, Disney finds itself in balancing act

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Jeff Brandes is right to push for Special Session on insurance rates

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign touting endorsement of union 15K members strong

vote
One race now up for a runoff originally drew five candidates.

Voters across six municipalities in Palm Beach County will decide a total of nine runoffs during Tuesday’s election.

Palm Beach County had 19 municipalities holding elections on March 8. From that, nine races remained undecided heading into Tuesday.

In Boynton Beach, voters will select a new City Commissioner. Residents will choose between Marit Hedeen, a business owner, and Thomas Turkin, who works in a veterinary practice, to represent District 3 on the Commission.

In Jupiter, three mayoral candidates have been whittled down to two. Voters are asked to decide between Councilman Ilan Kaufer, first elected to the Town Council in 2014, and Jim Kuretski, who has been a Jupiter Town Councilor for 21 years.

The District 2 seat on the Jupiter Town Council originally drew five competitors. It’s now down to a runoff between Linda McDermott, who worked as the No. 2 in West Palm Beach’s City Finance Department, and Malise Sundstrom, a member of the Town Planning and Zoning Board.

In Jupiter Inlet Colony, the three-way Town Commission Group 4 seat is down to two candidates. Incumbent Cynthia Keim will face Marie Rosner.

In Lake Worth Beach, Reinaldo Diaz, faces off against Daniel Morgan for the District 4 seat on the City Commission. Diaz founded a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of the Lake Worth Lagoon. Morgan also works at a nonprofit that advocates for the immigrant Guatemalan community.

In Lantana, two Town Council seats remain undecided. In Group 1, Incumbent Lynn Moorhouse, a retired dentist, is facing John Raymer, a retired member of the Army. In Group 2, voters will decide between Media Beverly, a real estate agent, and Kem Mason, a retired Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain.

Seeking his second, three-year term, Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder is facing a runoff with Billie Brooks, a former City Council member. The City Council District 3 race also shifted to a runoff between Incumbent Shirley Lanier and Marvelous Washington, who is making her second run for public office, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDean Trantalis to stay put as Fort Lauderdale Mayor, declines run for Ted Deutch's seat

nextCharlie Crist's gubernatorial campaign touting endorsement of union 15K members strong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories