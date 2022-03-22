Voters in six Palm Beach County municipalities to decide runoff elections

Voters across six municipalities in Palm Beach County will decide a total of nine runoffs during Tuesday’s election.

Palm Beach County had 19 municipalities holding elections on March 8. From that, nine races remained undecided heading into Tuesday.

In Boynton Beach, voters will select a new City Commissioner. Residents will choose between Marit Hedeen, a business owner, and Thomas Turkin, who works in a veterinary practice, to represent District 3 on the Commission.

In Jupiter, three mayoral candidates have been whittled down to two. Voters are asked to decide between Councilman Ilan Kaufer, first elected to the Town Council in 2014, and Jim Kuretski, who has been a Jupiter Town Councilor for 21 years.

The District 2 seat on the Jupiter Town Council originally drew five competitors. It’s now down to a runoff between Linda McDermott, who worked as the No. 2 in West Palm Beach’s City Finance Department, and Malise Sundstrom, a member of the Town Planning and Zoning Board.

In Jupiter Inlet Colony, the three-way Town Commission Group 4 seat is down to two candidates. Incumbent Cynthia Keim will face Marie Rosner.

In Lake Worth Beach, Reinaldo Diaz, faces off against Daniel Morgan for the District 4 seat on the City Commission. Diaz founded a nonprofit that advocates for the preservation of the Lake Worth Lagoon. Morgan also works at a nonprofit that advocates for the immigrant Guatemalan community.

In Lantana, two Town Council seats remain undecided. In Group 1, Incumbent Lynn Moorhouse, a retired dentist, is facing John Raymer, a retired member of the Army. In Group 2, voters will decide between Media Beverly, a real estate agent, and Kem Mason, a retired Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain.

Seeking his second, three-year term, Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder is facing a runoff with Billie Brooks, a former City Council member. The City Council District 3 race also shifted to a runoff between Incumbent Shirley Lanier and Marvelous Washington, who is making her second run for public office, according to the Palm Beach Post.