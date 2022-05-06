Florida Forestry Association, Fire Chiefs Association endorse Jimmy Patronis

The Florida Fire Chiefs Association (FFCA) and Florida Forestry Association (FFA) are endorsing the re-election bid of Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

As CFO, Patronis oversees the Department of Financial Services, serves as the State Fire Marshal and sits as a member of the Florida Cabinet. FFCA Executive Director Ray Colburn highlighted Patronis’ efforts to bolster mental health services.

He also praised Patronis’ involvement on the front lines of major incidents, including Hurricane Michael and the Bay County wildfire.

“CFO Patronis has continued to advocate for legislation that supports firefighters and first responders across the state and we’ve been shoulder to shoulder with him many times as we headed into disasters,” Colburn said. “He’s a man of his word and isn’t afraid to face adversity for our firefighters.” Patronis served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014 before being appointed as CFO by then-Gov. Rick Scott. Patronis’ family also owns and operates Capt. Anderson’s, an award-winning upscale seafood restaurant. The FFA, meanwhile, represents more than 124,000 forestry jobs in the state. “He has been a vocal advocate for forestry throughout his time in public service,” FFA President Carlton Jones said. “As a small business owner, his commonsense, solution-driven approach to issues reflects the outlook of many who work in the forest industry. Time and again, he has acted in the best interest of our state and its people.”

In a statement about the endorsements, Patronis praised fire chiefs and said “someone needs to lead the way in legislation on their behalf.”