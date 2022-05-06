May 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Former Parkland sheriff will head much smaller police force

Associated PressMay 6, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

The Seminole Tribe cleans up at ‘Emmys of politics’

America in CrisisHeadlines

Rick Scott wants drug czar in Joe Biden’s Cabinet

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book’s multiyear effort pays off: Baby diapers will be tax-free as of July 1

AP Parkland Sheriff
Gov. Ron DeSantis removed former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel after the high school massacre in Parkland.

The Florida sheriff ostracized for his agency’s response to the high school massacre in Parkland that left 17 people dead will again be heading a law enforcement agency as the police chief of a small South Florida municipality.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was appointed police chief of Opa-locka in an announcement made by city manager Darvin Williams at a ceremony Friday. Opa-locka is part of Miami-Dade County.

Williams said the former sheriff will start Monday and oversee 47 officers. Broward’s sheriff’s office has about 5,600 employees.

Israel said he was looking forward to serving the people of Opa-locka and thanked God for the opportunity.

“I won’t let you down,” Israel said Friday.

Israel was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019, nearly a year after the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, saying the sheriff displayed poor leadership and failed to keep children safe during the mass shooting.

DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to take over the sheriff’s office in Broward. Then Tony beat Israel in the Democratic primary for the position in 2020 and went on to win the general election.

In 2021, Israel was hired by the police department in Davie, Florida, a municipality in Broward County, to review five red light cameras and appear in court if anyone challenged a ticket.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFord O'Connell files for open HD 77 seat in Lee County

nextFormer UF student accused in terror case attempts to convert trial judge to Islam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more