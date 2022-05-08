Retailers anticipate record $31.7B in Mother’s Day sales

Moms can expect larger celebrations this year for Mother’s Day, as forecasts predict a record $31.7 billion in national retail sales for the holiday, according to the Florida Retail Federation.

A recent survey released by the National Retail Federation shows shoppers’ plans to spend up to $3.6 billion more than last year. And, more festivities are expected this year as Americans come out of the pandemic — this year, 84% of adults in the United States plan to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Floridians are excited to celebrate moms,” Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation, said in a statement. “Shop local, and ‘Find it in Florida’ when shopping for cards, gifts and necessities for all your Mother’s Day festivities. Our local retail teams are stocked and ready to help you make this Mother’s Day one to remember.”

Moms can look forward to more gifts, too. Consumers plan to spend up to $25 more this year on Mother’s Day purchases, averaging $245.76 per shopper, according to the survey.

The survey attributes this increase to consumer preferences to spend quality time with loved ones. Experiential gifts have increased by 4% this year, too, as many shoppers look to celebrate mom with a special outing or tickets to a concert or sporting event.

Mother’s Day brunch and dinner plans are also in the works. Consumers planning to treat mom to a meal at her favorite restaurant will spend $40.90 on average.

There has also been an increase in spending on jewelry. Forty-one percent of shoppers plan to gift mom jewelry, up 7% from last year. In total, the survey estimates jewelry spending to reach $7 billion this holiday.

Despite those increases, greeting cards and floral arrangements still take the top spot for Mother’s Day gifts — 75% of shoppers are planning on purchasing cards for mom, and 72% plan to get flowers.

More than half – 57% — of celebrators are planning on taking mom on a special outing, and 52% are set on getting their moms gift cards.

Next on the list is clothing and accessories, in which 45% of shoppers plan on buying as gifts. Then, jewelry, which sits at 41% of purchases.

Consumers are still focused on finding a meaningful way to display their love — 46% of shoppers are looking to find a gift that is unique and different, and 41% are prioritizing creating a special memory with their gift to mom.

Consumer trends have shown an increased interest in gifting product subscription services, as 39% of shoppers plan to extend their gift-giving beyond Mother’s Day weekend.

While there is a slight increase of shoppers planning to shop online over last year (36%), 30% plan to shop at department stores this holiday. Twenty-seven percent of consumers will opt for specialty stores while 23% plan to support local small businesses.

When shoppers are looking for sentimental ways to shower mom with love, the Florida Retail Federation reminds shoppers to “Find It In Florida” and shop local retailers.