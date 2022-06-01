June 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott defends post-Parkland decision to block gun sales to ‘irresponsible’ 18-year-olds
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Michael Grieco drops out of SD 36 race, won’t run for re-election in the House

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Chris Sprowls backs Chris Latvala in Pinellas Commission race

HeadlinesSt. Pete

‘Just let people be who they are’: Treasure Island Mayor Tyler Payne to issue town’s first Pride Proclamation

Rick Scott 3.4.19
Parents can accompany young adult children to buy firearms, however.

On the “Hugh Hewitt Show” Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott took credit for the provision in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that blocked gun sales to those under the age of 21.

In the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Florida’s 2018 law has been eyed as a potential model, and Scott offered the friendly Hugh Hewitt insight on how that provision got through.

“Here’s what we did. First off, I made the proposal. … I sat down with law enforcement, I sat down with everybody,” Scott said. “We’ve got some very responsible 18-year-olds and then we’ve got some irresponsible 18-year-olds.

“I said I’m not going to take away their rights to own a gun, to have a gun,” Scott added. “But you cannot buy it by yourself. You have to be with your parents. You cannot buy it until you’re 21. You can own it but you cannot buy it by yourself.”

Scott urged that any change in age requirements for guns “ought to be done at the state level because every state’s different.” He also noted that the timing of the massacre in Parkland, in February 2018, happened “at the beginning of the Legislative Session,” crediting Parkland parents for making the case for timely action.

“I put the proposal out there,” Scott continued. “And I tried to do everything I could to continue to work with, because I’ll work with anybody to make sure no one’s gun rights are taken away.”

Toward the end of the interview, Scott doubled back to affirm his belief that while gun sales to those under 21 should be banned, he has no issue with that younger cohort owning firearms.

“You can own it, so your parents can go with you and go buy it,” Scott said. “You could own it but you cannot purchase it by yourself.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Betty Reed

nextChris Sprowls backs Chris Latvala in Pinellas Commission race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories