Rick Scott defends post-Parkland decision to block gun sales to ‘irresponsible’ 18-year-olds

On the “Hugh Hewitt Show” Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott took credit for the provision in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that blocked gun sales to those under the age of 21.

In the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Florida’s 2018 law has been eyed as a potential model, and Scott offered the friendly Hugh Hewitt insight on how that provision got through.

“Here’s what we did. First off, I made the proposal. … I sat down with law enforcement, I sat down with everybody,” Scott said. “We’ve got some very responsible 18-year-olds and then we’ve got some irresponsible 18-year-olds.

“I said I’m not going to take away their rights to own a gun, to have a gun,” Scott added. “But you cannot buy it by yourself. You have to be with your parents. You cannot buy it until you’re 21. You can own it but you cannot buy it by yourself.”

Scott urged that any change in age requirements for guns “ought to be done at the state level because every state’s different.” He also noted that the timing of the massacre in Parkland, in February 2018, happened “at the beginning of the Legislative Session,” crediting Parkland parents for making the case for timely action.

“I put the proposal out there,” Scott continued. “And I tried to do everything I could to continue to work with, because I’ll work with anybody to make sure no one’s gun rights are taken away.”

Toward the end of the interview, Scott doubled back to affirm his belief that while gun sales to those under 21 should be banned, he has no issue with that younger cohort owning firearms.

“You can own it, so your parents can go with you and go buy it,” Scott said. “You could own it but you cannot purchase it by yourself.”