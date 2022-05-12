Marco Rubio, Rick Scott want baby formula action from Joe Biden

Both Sen. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio on Thursday implored President Joe Biden to boost America’s sagging stock of baby formula, with Scott openly wondering how such a shortage could happen in this country.

“I’m hearing from young mothers, they’re spending their weekend, their whole weekend just driving around, trying to find formula, and just hoping to God that there’s enough formula until their child doesn’t need formula anymore,” the Senator from Naples related.

“It’s a real problem across this country,” Scott continued. “And think about this: How could we have a problem like this in the United States of America?”

Scott, appearing on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” pointed to his experience guiding the state of Florida through hurricanes as a potential example of what Biden could do.

“So what we did was, we put all hands on deck. We (asked) what does each person in the supply chain need. And we helped them,” Scott said, then looped back to give advice to the President.

“What he should do is he should take each part of the supply chain and say, ‘OK, how can we accelerate this?’ From my understanding, there’s plants that are shut down. OK, so what’s the issue? How do we get those back open? And how do we get the formula to the stores as quickly as possible?”

Biden is talking to companies that produce baby formula on Thursday and, according to CNN, will announce a corrective plan. Rubio offered some suggestions in a letter to Biden released to the media Thursday afternoon.

“Invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase the domestic production of baby formula in the U.S.; Direct the FDA to expeditiously approve European Union-approved infant formula products for commercial sale in the United States; and Direct the FDA to expeditiously allow the re-opening of the Abbott formula plant in Michigan,” Rubio urged.

“This year has already been challenging for American families. The ongoing baby formula shortage is making life even more difficult for them, and unnecessarily so. I call on you to take these actions, without delay, and increase domestic baby formula production,” he added.