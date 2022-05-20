Gov. DeSantis appoints two to North Broward Hospital District Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed one new member and reappointed a former chair of the North Broward Hospital District’s Board of Commissioners, the governmental panel that oversees funds raised through the special taxing district.

The two appointed members are Stacy Angier, principal at private school Abundant Life Christian Academy in Margate, and Paul Tanner, who owns and operates Las Olas Capital Advisors in Fort Lauderdale.

Angier is the immediate past Chair of the district, according to the Broward Health website. Her prior four-year term ended May 7. She is also a current member of the League of Christian Schools and Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, according to a Friday announcement from DeSantis’ Office.

Tanner is a on the board of the Urban League of Broward County and a committee member of the Community Foundation of Broward.

Other members of the district board include Vice Chair Marie Waugh, Secretary/Treasurer Christopher Pernicano and Commissioners Ray Berry, Nancy Gregoire, Jonathan Hage and Levi Williams.

DeSantis’ Office did not say whom Tanner will replace. Next month, both Gregoire and Waugh will have served a year past the date by which their terms should have ended.

Member terms are staggered to expire in alternating years.

The Legislature established the North Broward Hospital District in 1951. It was recodified in 2006 and had its charter amended a year later.

According to its charter, the Board of Commissioners carries broad power, including the ability to sue and be sued under the name of the North Broward Hospital District; contract and be contracted with; purchase, hold, lease and sell property; appoint a president, CEO and other agents and employees; borrow money and incur debt; and establish and support subsidiary or affiliate organizations to assist the district, among many other abilities.