May 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints two to North Broward Hospital District Board
Ron DeSantis goes on a bill-signing tear. Image via AP.

Jesse SchecknerMay 20, 20223min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

HeadlinesTallahassee

Markel Trial Day 5: State lights fuses; a Latin King breaks code; Corbitt spills data; Wendi takes a weird route

CoronavirusHeadlines

COVID-19 cases rising again in Florida

Cybersecurity Education
One returning member is a private school principal. The other is a wealth management adviser.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed one new member and reappointed a former chair of the North Broward Hospital District’s Board of Commissioners, the governmental panel that oversees funds raised through the special taxing district.

The two appointed members are Stacy Angier, principal at private school Abundant Life Christian Academy in Margate, and Paul Tanner, who owns and operates Las Olas Capital Advisors in Fort Lauderdale.

Angier is the immediate past Chair of the district, according to the Broward Health website. Her prior four-year term ended May 7. She is also a current member of the League of Christian Schools and Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center, according to a Friday announcement from DeSantis’ Office.

Tanner is a on the board of the Urban League of Broward County and a committee member of the Community Foundation of Broward.

Other members of the district board include Vice Chair Marie Waugh, Secretary/Treasurer Christopher Pernicano and Commissioners Ray Berry, Nancy Gregoire, Jonathan Hage and Levi Williams.

DeSantis’ Office did not say whom Tanner will replace. Next month, both Gregoire and Waugh will have served a year past the date by which their terms should have ended.

Member terms are staggered to expire in alternating years.

The Legislature established the North Broward Hospital District in 1951. It was recodified in 2006 and had its charter amended a year later.

According to its charter, the Board of Commissioners carries broad power, including the ability to sue and be sued under the name of the North Broward Hospital District; contract and be contracted with; purchase, hold, lease and sell property; appoint a president, CEO and other agents and employees; borrow money and incur debt; and establish and support subsidiary or affiliate organizations to assist the district, among many other abilities.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCOVID-19 cases rising again in Florida

nextMarkel Trial Day 5: State lights fuses; a Latin King breaks code; Corbitt spills data; Wendi takes a weird route

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories