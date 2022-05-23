Batter up: Ron DeSantis pays homage to baseball past in new fundraising pitch

Long before entering politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis was an accomplished baseball player. He learned the game in the Sunshine State, complete with a trip to the Little League World Series. DeSantis would eventually take the diamond for Yale University.

DeSantis is in a different field of play now, standing in the batter’s box at press conferences most days, as pitch after pitch comes in from the situational hurlers of the Florida media.

In a new promotional effort for his re-election campaign, the Governor yet again turns the tables on his adversaries in the working press, and uses the baseball motif to frame the narrative and, perhaps, to cull more donations for what has been a dynamic fundraising push thus far for the re-election bid.

The digital spot begins with an announcer voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

Indeed, the DeSantis on display dispatches his media adversaries, launching zingers and dingers at corporate press ringers over a hard-rocking soundtrack loop.

“It’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives,” DeSantis asserted to one luckless journalist in this collection of clips.

“These are smear merchants,” the Governor groused at another event. “That’s why nobody trusts corporate media.”

While trust of corporate media may be in doubt, what’s assured is that DeSantis has a collection of merchandise ready to match this spot.

A set of 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” is available, with each one costing $49.99. Quantities are capped at three on the website form.

For those who want more of a personal touch, an auction is still in process for autographed cards.

This auction runs from Monday, May 23 until Friday, May 27 at 11:59 a.m. or until the maximum bid of $3,000 is reached, whichever is sooner.

DeSantis, who is increasingly becoming a national figure, continues to dominate the fundraising race against potential Democratic challengers. Gimmicks like this will only help to keep that trend going.