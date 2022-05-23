May 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Batter up: Ron DeSantis pays homage to baseball past in new fundraising pitch

A.G. GancarskiMay 23, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Florida suspends Pensacola abortion clinic after hospitalizations

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden: U.S. would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Leon County judge dismisses Pinellas County election bill lawsuit

DeSantis baseball
'The corporate media's been throwing curveballs, but they can't get anything past this batter.'

Long before entering politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis was an accomplished baseball player. He learned the game in the Sunshine State, complete with a trip to the Little League World Series. DeSantis would eventually take the diamond for Yale University.

DeSantis is in a different field of play now, standing in the batter’s box at press conferences most days, as pitch after pitch comes in from the situational hurlers of the Florida media.

In a new promotional effort for his re-election campaign, the Governor yet again turns the tables on his adversaries in the working press, and uses the baseball motif to frame the narrative and, perhaps, to cull more donations for what has been a dynamic fundraising push thus far for the re-election bid.

The digital spot begins with an announcer voice: “The corporate media’s been throwing curveballs all day long, but they can’t get anything past this batter.”

Indeed, the DeSantis on display dispatches his media adversaries, launching zingers and dingers at corporate press ringers over a hard-rocking soundtrack loop.

“It’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives,” DeSantis asserted to one luckless journalist in this collection of clips.

“These are smear merchants,” the Governor groused at another event. “That’s why nobody trusts corporate media.”

While trust of corporate media may be in doubt, what’s assured is that DeSantis has a collection of merchandise ready to match this spot.

A set of 500 “limited edition Gov. DeSantis classic baseball cards” is available, with each one costing $49.99. Quantities are capped at three on the website form.

For those who want more of a personal touch, an auction is still in process for autographed cards.

This auction runs from Monday, May 23 until Friday, May 27 at 11:59 a.m. or until the maximum bid of $3,000 is reached, whichever is sooner.

DeSantis, who is increasingly becoming a national figure, continues to dominate the fundraising race against potential Democratic challengers. Gimmicks like this will only help to keep that trend going.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCourt ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

nextAppeals court upholds injunction on Big Tech crackdown law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories