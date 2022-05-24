May 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Markel Trial Day 7 preview: ‘They’re admissible.’
Image via WCTV.

Peter SchorschMay 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Let’s get to work’: House Dems elect Fentrice Driskell as Leader-designate

HeadlinesInfluence

Seminole County Republican Chair, two others arrested in ‘ghost candidate’ case

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Orange Sheriff John Mina endorses Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

Wheeler
Major motion by Judge Wheeler: 'They’re admissible.'

Judge Robert Wheeler delivered a major opinion prior to the jury entering the room Tuesday morning.

He will allow the jury to hear audio of three phone calls captured on wiretap between Donna Adelson and Charlie Adelson immediately after the bump.

This is huge.

Wheeler explained that the State is not trying to prove what was said between the mother and son, but rather what was not said — which was the name of the defendant. Wheeler clarified that the purpose of allowing the jury to hear these recordings is to establish “the fact that Katherine Magbanua was not mentioned in the calls.”

DeCoste argued vehemently to exclude these. And as Magbanua’s lawyer, he should. These recordings prove a major aspect of the State’s case — that when confronted by a stranger about Dan Markel’s murder, Donna and Charlie knew exactly who to call — their middleman, Magbanua. DeCoste argued with Wheeler even past the judge’s ruling on the matter, to no avail.

“They’re admissible,” Wheeler schooled DeCoste, “and I’ve already made myself clear a number of times.”

Wheeler will also permit the jury to hear Charlie speaking with Erika Johnson regarding Magbanua’s Adelson Institute employment records, or rather, the lack thereof.

___

Florida Politics is providing daily coverage of Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. The case has drawn international media attention to Florida’s capital city, and we’ll share with readers the top things to watch for and discuss as proceedings unfold. Our reporting will draw from many sources, including contributor Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media, who with attorney Jason Solomon advocate with the grassroots group, Justice for Dan, to draw attention to this case and provide analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy, and legal communities.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLobbying compensation: Corcoran Partners notches $1.5M in Q1

nextVictor Torres endorses Tom Keen in HD 35

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories