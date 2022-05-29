See what Memorial Day events are planned throughout Florida

Memorial Day isn’t just a time for barbeque, but a moment to honor the sacrifice of America’s fallen soldiers. Here’s events throughout Florida honoring these men and women.

May 29, Saturday

Fort Lauderdale, Great American Beach Party: The free event at Las Olas Oceanside Park, this event runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., includes live bands, water slides, a kids zone, a classic car show, an art show, a sand sculpting contest, a SOCOM Para-Commandos parachute jump, a military tribute and a Walk of Fame ceremony.

Naples, Louisville Slugger Warriors baseball game: The team of amputees and veterans will start games for the holiday weekend event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 29, Sunday

Parkland, Memorial Day Ceremony: Held at the Pine Trails Park Amphitheatre, the 13th Army Band will play patriotic music as food trucks serve guests. The ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.

Boynton Beach, Memorial Day Ceremony: The ceremony will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. near the mausoleum under the overhang area. The program will be provided by the Veteran’s Task Force.

Lake Worth, Flags for Fallen Vets: Flags purchased through donations will be placed on veteran graves at South Florida National Ceremony starting at 9 a.m.

Bay Pines, Memorial Day Flag Placement: The Bay Pines National Cemetery will host guests placing 25,000 flags beginning at 9 a.m.

Tampa, Hillsborough County Memorial Day Remembrance: A ceremony begins at Veterans Memorial Park at 10 a.m. with the Garden of Gold flag installation. Col. Benjamin Jonsson, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, will speak.

May 30, Monday

Coconut Creek, Memorial Day Ceremony: The American Legion Post 170 and the city host this event, which features the Coconut Creek Police Department Honor Guard and Monarch High School Junior ROTC, among dignitaries and other speakers. It starts at Veterans Park at 9 a.m.

Davie, Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: A parade featuring Boy Scout troops starts at the Davie Fire Station at 10 a.m.

Coral Springs, Memorial Day Ceremony: U.S. Army veteran Brandon Casella, a local veteran or Iraq and Afghanistan, will give a keynote speech at a ceremony at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park.

Deerfield Beach, Memorial Day Ceremony: An event starts at the International Fishing Pier at 9 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale, Memorial Day Ceremony: Held at the Lauderdale Memorial Ceremony, the event begins at 9 a.m. and features a laying of flowers on graves and a dove release.

Margate, Memorial Day Ceremony: An event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park starting at 9 a.m.

Tamarac, Memorial Day Ceremony & Concert: Singers and dignitaries will particulate in the event at Tamarac Community Center, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Boca Raton, Memorial Day Concert: Music will be performed by the Fort Lauderdale Highlanders, Coastmen Chorus and Krescendo Brass. Doors open at Mizner Park Auditorium at 6 p.m., with the concert at 7 p.m.

Fort Myers, Memorial Day Service: The annual live service honoring local and national heroes is to take place in Fort Myers Memorial Gardens’ Field of Honor at 9:30 a.m.

San Carlos Park, Memorial Day at Gulf Coast Town Center: Florida Military Museum will set up exhibits on the major U.S. wars. The free event runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Sanford, Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony: The event begins at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Mayor Art Woodruff will read a local proclamation. American Leaders will place a wreath in honor of the fallen.

Clermont, Memorial Day Celebration: The Clermont Waterfront Pavilion will host the 10 a.m. ceremony honoring and remembering veterans. The event includes musical tributes, a rifle salute and military displays.

Gotha, Memorial Day Service: Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home will host a 72nd annual ceremony at with veteran groups. Boy Scout troops and civic organizations. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Sarasota, Memorial Day Parade: A parade will start at Main Street and Osprey Avenue and conclude at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, located at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue, where a ceremony will be held at approximately 11 a.m.

Tampa, Memorial Day Service: Mayor Jane Castor and Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy will speak at an event at 11 a.m. at MacDill Park in downtown.

Bushnell, National Cemetery Memorial Service: The Veterans Affairs Department will host an event at 11 a.m. including wreath laying, speeches and a rifle salute.

Largo, Memorial Day Ceremony: Largo police officer Robert Farias will serve as the keynote and colors will be presented by the Largo Fire and Police Department Honor Guard. The event starts at Central Park at 9 a.m.

Clearwater, Memorial Day Ceremony: The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at Crest Lake Park. Author Gary King will speak.

Jacksonville, Memorial Day Ceremony: An event at the landmark Veteran’s Memorial Wall will begin at 8 a.m. with performances by the Navy Band Southeast and Jacksonville Children’s Choir. An observance should conclude at 10 a.m.

Tallahassee, Memorial Day Celebration: The Centre of Tallahassee will host a free celebration, with music provided by the Brown Goose. It kicks off at the Pavilion at 5 p.m.