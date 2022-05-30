May 30, 2022
Residency issue looms for Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams
Sheriff Mike Williams.

A.G. GancarskiMay 30, 20224min1

mike williams
Nassau nightmare could shake up sheriff's second term.

Jacksonville’s Sheriff, born and raised in Jacksonville, no longer lives in the city, and that presents a serious problem according to one interpretation of the city Charter.

Republican Mike Williams now resides in Nassau County, having sold his Duval property, as first reported Friday by The Tributary.

The Sheriff confirmed his change in domicile thereafter to Action News Jax, First Coast News, and News4Jax.

“Currently I do not live in Jacksonville and plan to stay outside of Jacksonville in Nassau County when I retire,” Williams said to First Coast News.

The charter says that if “the Sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

City Council President Sam Newby seeks an opinion by Wednesday from General Counsel Jason Teal on whether Williams effectively vacated the office when his household vacated Duval County.

“I had no idea. I was really surprised. I personally think that he should live in Jacksonville,” Newby told First Coast News.

A 2018 ruling by the Secretary of State’s Office in the case of Jefferson County Mac McNeil, an appointee who lived outside the county, contended that it was sufficient that McNeil be the resident of another county (Leon) if he wanted to run for Sheriff in Jefferson County. However, that ruling did not go against a charter provision expressing the county’s will on local residency.

Sheriff Williams backs Chief T.K. Waters to replace him in the 2023 election, something that could be moved up should Williams vacate the office. The First Election could coincide with the August Primary, while the runoff or General Election could be in November.

Williams is term-limited. He got over 60% of the vote in his 2019 re-election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could appoint an interim Sheriff until an election is held.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Frankie M.

    May 30, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Worst case scenario sheriff mw takes an early retirement and his hand picked successor gets the interim tag placed on him for a year while gaining name recognition til the real election next spring. Maybe that was the end game all along.

    Reply

