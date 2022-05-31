Personnel note: Sachs Media promotes Kelly Corder to Director of Media Relations

Sachs Media on Tuesday announced that Kelly Corder has been promoted to Director of Media Relations.

In her new position, Corder will assume a greater leadership role in the firm, providing strategic media direction for the agency and its clients.

“Kelly is a talented storyteller and communicator who understands how to craft a successful media strategy — something that’s vitally important in an ever-evolving and challenging environment,” said Michelle Ubben, President and Partner at Sachs Media. “This leadership role will enable her to build on her significant strengths and help inform and guide media strategy across the firm.”

Corder joined Sachs Media in 2019 as an Account Manager and was elevated to Senior Account Manager two years later. Sachs Media said that during her time with the firm, she has generated impressive national and regional outcomes for a number of accounts, including Ben Crump Law, The Florida Bar and the Florida College Access Network.

Corder’s communications and public relations experience spans several sectors, including criminal justice, education, law, and national television production.

She has cultivated relationships with global, national, state, and local media, resulting in client interviews and article and op-ed placements with outlets including The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, The Hill, the Washington Post, the Today Show, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, BBC News, and numerous others.

Before joining Sachs Media, she was Director of Communications for the Florida Commission on Offender Review, held communications positions with the Florida Department of Education, and worked with CBS’s Guiding Light in its writing and production departments.

Corder is a graduate of Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass media studies. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) credential in 2019 and Certified Public Relations Counselor (CPRC) designation in 2022.

In 2020, she was named Communicator of the Year by the Florida Public Relations Association’s Capital Chapter and currently serves on that organization’s board as Director of Credentialing.

In mid-May, Sachs Media was named one of the country’s top 10 agencies of the year for its size by PR Daily. It has previously been recognized as one of America’s Top 200 PR Agencies for 2021 by Forbes and made PRNews’ list of the Elite Top 100 PR agencies nationally in 2020.