June 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney to update controversial Splash Mountain into empowering Princess & Frog by 2024

Gabrielle RussonJune 2, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

‘This is not the time to play party games’: Ken Russell slams María Elvira Salazar on baby formula vote

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams stepping down amid residency problem

America in CrisisHeadlines

Marco Rubio expects Joe Biden to ‘lie to people’ during gun violence speech

Princess frog
'They are making a ride — it'll be out in 2024 ...'

You heard it first from the voice of Princess Tiana.

By 2024, Disney will finish revamping the Splash Mountain ride into a Princess and the Frog theme, according to actress Anika Noni Rose who played the princess in the 2009 animated Disney film.

“They are making a ride — it’ll be out in 2024,” Rose said Thursday on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which airs on the Disney-owned ABC network. “I’ve been involved in the beginning, just talking about how we want it to be, what we want it to do, but, if I were to tell you anything else, I would be sucked into the ground and you’d never see me again.”

Disney has remained quiet on the ride’s update since announcing in 2020 it planned to change the popular water ride to pay homage to Disney’s first Black princess. Disney fans are waiting to learn more about what the reimagined ride will look like and how the storyline fits around the film.

Disney didn’t confirm the ride opening date Thursday after Disney blogs and other media outlets reported the actress’ interview.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Disney said, “We have already shared how we are bringing Tiana’s story to life at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. While timing has not been determined, we look forward to sharing more details during Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans in July.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Florida Politics.

In 2020, Bob Weis, who was president of Walt Disney Imagineering, called Tiana “a modern, courageous, and empowered woman who pursues her dreams while never losing sight of what’s really important. It’s a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou.”

Splash Mountain has a long history of racial insensitivity.

The ride’s storyline centers around Br’er Rabbit’s adventures from Disney’s 1946 film “Song of the South” which one college professor said spins a false myth of the Noble South and is full of racial stereotypes.

“White people have loved and laughed at caricaturing Black people for a very long time. Splash Mountain has been a part of that,” Susan Peppers-Bates, director of Stetson University’s Africana Studies Program, told the Orlando Sentinel in 2020. “Splash Mountain will feel very different if you are an African American or a White person who knows anything about history.”

But some Disney fans have also voiced their outrage that Disney is changing what they consider to be an iconic, beloved ride.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew absentee ballot requirements could cut usage of vote by mail

nextJax General Counsel would have ruled Sheriff's Office vacant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories