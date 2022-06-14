Rick Scott bashes ‘Blame Game’ Joe Biden for latest price spike stats

Sen. Rick Scott continued to hammer home his fundamental argument about President Joe Biden’s failures Tuesday, labeling the nation’s inflation problems as a “self-made crisis” stemming from the President’s policies.

The latest occasion for offense taken by the first-term Senator: Tuesday’s Producer Price Index release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed final demand prices up 10.8% year over year in May.

For Scott, this is the latest in a series of resounding indictments against Biden.

“Joe Biden’s self-made inflation crisis is destroying the nation. He is failing hardworking Americans every single day. The worst part is he has no real plan to fix inflation. Let me make one thing clear: it is Biden’s bad policies that are causing horrible things to happen to our seniors, families and small businesses everywhere,” Scott complained.

“Seniors who spent their whole lives saving for retirement are going back to work so they can pay their rising bills. Moms and dads are getting second jobs so they can afford to feed their families. Businesses are cutting staff and raising prices to keep the doors open. But Blame-Game-Biden just doesn’t get it. All he’s offering is more inflation and less opportunity. Hardworking families cannot afford another day of Joe Biden; they deserve so much better,” Scott added.

The Senator’s latest anti-Biden jeremiad comes after a Monday where he got a lot of media attention for similar arguments.

Scott released another round of paid promotion of his “11-point plan to rescue America,” with a new television spot out Monday. The 30-second “Unfit” covered familiar territory. It highlights President Biden saying Scott is from Wisconsin, shows Scott yet again calling for the President’s resignation, and contends that Biden’s economic policies are “forcing America into a recession.”

In addition to paid media, Scott secured a prime time booking Monday night on the Fox News Hannity program. Talking points were familiar to students of the Scott repertoire, with the Senator again calling for the resignation of “rich kid” Biden, and extending that call to a number of members of the President’s Cabinet.

See the Hannity segment below: