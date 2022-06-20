Personnel note: Meenan names new shareholders, adds new attorneys

Respected regulatory and legislative affairs law firm Meenan announced that Aaron Lunt, Kirsten Matthisand William Anderson were made shareholders at the firm, effective May 1.

Lunt is a Florida and Illinois-licensed attorney and holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Reinsurance designations. He has worked as general counsel for a third-party administrator for automotive service contracts, GAP waivers and related protection products. He has also served in varying senior insurance regulatory, legal, and government relations roles at several insurance companies, including CNA, Zurich, the Warranty Group, and Assurant.

“We have worked with Aaron for many years on some of the most challenging issues facing the service contract and insurance industries and saw this as an excellent opportunity to bring our resources together on behalf of the firm’s clients,” managing shareholder Tim Meenan said.

Matthis joined Meenan in 2015 as an associate. Her practice focuses on complex civil and administrative litigation matters, and regulatory law. Her litigation experience includes appellate work as amicus curiae counsel for several national trade associations, the defense of awards, the successful reversal of awards in state agency procurements, and defending clients against licensing complaints for regulated industries including insurance, medical practice, and the construction industry.

Anderson joined Meenan in 2017 as an associate. He obtained a degree in risk management/ insurance and economics from Florida State University, and focuses his practice on licensure and compliance in the service contract, warranty, motor vehicle ancillary product, risk retention groups and insurance industries. He has also assisted clients with licensure projects, form reviews, business practices and other compliance issues.

“Kirsten and William are prime examples of the caliber of service Meenan P.A. provides to our clients. We are proud to give deserved recognition to these talented attorneys for this achievement they earned through dedication and hard work,” Tim Meenan said.

Meenan also recently welcomed Rob Henderson and Kelsey Carlton to the firm.

Henderson, formerly an Assistant Vice President with USAA, has become Of Counsel to the firm. For almost 30 years, he oversaw all regulatory and legislative matters in Florida and 23 other states, guiding USAA through many legislative and regulatory changes. Rob is well known in Tallahassee, having served as a former Staff Director for the committees on Commerce and Insurance for the Florida House of Representatives. He holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation and has drafted and lobbied on hundreds of changes to the Florida insurance during his career.

“Rob has served at the highest level in one of America’s most prestigious insurance companies, and as a lawyer and lobbyist has the benefit of overseeing significant legislative and regulatory changes affecting the insurance industry throughout the United States” Tim Meenan said.

Carlton is a 2021 graduate of the FSU College of Law, where she served as the editor-in-chief of the “Journal of Transnational Law and Policy.” She has clerked for the Department of Financial Services and the Florida Bar. She has also worked for the Governor and most recently served as the Deputy Human Resources Director for the Republican Party of Florida.

“Kelsey has a breadth of experience for a young lawyer, and we are ready to welcome her onto the Meenan Team,” said Tim Meenan.

With a staff of 28 that includes 12 lawyers, Meenan P.A. provides unique regulatory, legislative and litigation services to its clients. In addition to serving insurance regulatory clients in the areas of property and casualty, life and health insurance, and ancillary product industries, the firm assists clients before various state agencies in Tallahassee and elsewhere.