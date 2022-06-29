June 29, 2022
Magic Kingdom’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening this summer
The Magic Kingdom. Image via AP.

Guests can start making reservations in early August, Disney said.

The next Disney World favorite is returning from the COVID-19 shutdown. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique that does Disney character-themed makeovers for children is opening its doors again Aug. 25 at the Magic Kingdom, the company announced this week.

“Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has a long legacy of making dreams come true for children around the world,” Disney said on its parks blog.

“Located in the heart of Magic Kingdom and Disneyland park, the reopening of these two iconic locations will join the slate of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques aboard Disney Cruise Line, including the newest addition at sea on the Disney Wish. And stay tuned for more details about Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and Disney Springs, which will reopen at a later date.”

The boutique styles children into princesses and knights, offering hairstyling, costumes and accessories geared toward children ages 3 to 12. Starting prices for makeover packages range between about $20 up to $230.

Reopening Disney World after its first-ever long-term shutdown in the company’s history has happened in waves over the past two years, making it a complex, phased-in process.

The theme parks shut down in March 2020 from the pandemic and then reopened that summer. However, other Disney World attractions — such as restaurants, hotels and entertainment — took longer to return as people slowly began traveling again and the company worked through staffing issues like much of the hospitality industry.

In recent weeks, Disney has brought back several shows and announced longtime events are returning in full glory after Disney scaled them back during the pandemic. Disney recently announced it’s bringing back the full-scale special ticketed Halloween and Christmas parties this year that attract a huge following of fans.

Guests can once again hug their favorite Disney characters since up close meet and greets returned to the parks this spring.

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, the dinner show at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, brought back live performances again last week.

Disney World also relaunched its “Finding Nemo” show at Animal Kingdom this month. The show now runs several times daily and has been renamed “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond!”

