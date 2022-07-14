Florida Realtors back Wilton Simpson for Ag Commissioner, makes legislative primary endorsements

Florida Realtors, a powerhouse trade group not shy in doling out political donations, released its slate of legislative endorsements in the primary Thursday, and announced it is supporting Senate President Wilton Simpson in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner.

“Florida continues to be an economic beacon of success for the nation, largely due to the perseverance and growth of its real estate industry,” said Danny Nix, chair of Florida Realtors PAC Trustees. “This success has been driven by sound economic policy from our state leaders who understand the important link between Florida’s economy and its real estate industry. The candidates being endorsed today have demonstrated that they understand this connection and will work tirelessly to enact laws and policies that promote homeownership and protect the rights of homeowners throughout the state.”

Of Simpson, Nix said he has “made it a priority to protect Florida businesses from frivolous COVID-19-related litigation, and he has been a constant supporter of homeownership, the environment and water quality throughout his legislative career.”

Florida Realtors’ main political committee had more than $405,000 in political spending in June alone and has more than $4 million in its account.

Here are their endorsements for the primary election. An asterisk denotes a lawmaker who has already won re-election because they aren’t opposed.

SENATE:

District 1 — Sen. Doug Broxson

District 2 — Rep. Jay Trumbull

District 3 — Sen. Loranne Ausley

District 4 — Rep. Clay Yarborough

District 5 — Rep. Tracie Davis

District 6 — Sen. Jennifer Bradley*

District 7 — Sen. Travis Hutson

District 8 — Sen. Tommy Wright

District 9 — Sen. Keith Perry

District 10 — Sen. Jason Brodeur

District 11 — Rep. Blaise Ingoglia

District 12 — Rep. Colleen Burton

District 13 — Sen. Dennis Baxley

District 14 — Sen. Janet Cruz

District 15 — Rep. Kamia Brown

District 16 — Sen. Darryl Rouson

District 17 — Sen. Linda Stewart

District 18 — Rep. Nick DiCeglie

District 19 — Sen. Debbie Mayfield*

District 20 — Sen. Jim Boyd

District 21 — Sen. Ed Hooper

District 22 — Sen. Joe Gruters

District 23 — Sen. Danny Burgess

District 24 — Sen. Bobby Powell Jr

District 26 — Sen. Lori Berman

District 27 — Sen. Ben Albritton Jr

District 28 — Senate President Designate Kathleen Passidomo*

District 29 — Rep. Erin Grall

District 30 — Sen. Tina Polsky

District 31 — Sen. Gayle Harrell*

District 32 — Rosalind Osgood

District 34 — Sen. Shevrin “Shev” Jones

District 35 — Sen. Lauren Book

District 37 — Sen. Jason Pizzo

District 38 — Alexis Maria Calatayud

District 39 — Rep. Bryan Avila

District 40 — Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez*

HOUSE

District 1 — Rep. Michelle Salzman

District 2 — Rep. Alex Andrade

District 3 — Joel Rudman

District 4 — Rep. Patt Maney*

District 5 — Shane Abbott

District 6 — Griff Griffitts

District 7 — Rep. Jason Shoaf*

District 8 — Gallop Franklin

District 9 — Rep. Allison Tant

District 10 — Rep. Chuck Brannan*

District 11 — Rep. Sam Garrison

District 12 — Rep. Wyman Duggan*

District 14 — Garrett Dennis

District 15 — Dean Black

District 16 — Chet Stokes

District 17 — Jessica Baker

District 18 — Rep. Cyndi Stevenson*

District 19 — Speaker Designate Paul Renner

District 20 — Rep. Bobby Payne

District 21 — Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson

District 22 — Rep. Chuck Clemons

District 23 — Rep. Ralph Massullo Jr

District 24 — Rep. Joe Harding*

District 25 — Taylor Yarkosky

District 26 — Rep. Keith Truenow

District 27 — Rep. Stan McClain*

District 28 — Rep. Tom Leek

District 30 — Chase Tramont

District 31 — Rep. Tyler Sirois*

District 32 — Rep. Thad Altman*

District 33 — Rep. Randy Fine

District 35 — Rep. Fred Hawkins

District 36 — Rachel Plakon

District 38 — Rep. David Smith

District 39 — Doug Bankson

District 40 — LaVon Bracy Davis

District 43 — Johanna Lopez

District 44 — Daisy Morales

District 45 — Vennia Francois

District 46 — Kristen Arrington

District 48 — Rep. Sam Killebrew*

District 49 — Rep. Melony Bell*

District 50 — Jennifer Canady

District 51 — Rep. Josie Tomkow

District 52 — John Temple

District 53 — Jeff Holcomb

District 54 — Rep. Randy Maggard

District 55 — Kevin Steele

District 56 — Brad Yeager

District 57 — Adam Anderson

District 58 — Jason Holloway

District 59 — Berny Jacques

District 60 — Audrey Henson

District 61 — Rep. Linda Chaney

District 62 — Rep. Michele Rayner

District 63 — Rep. Dianne “Ms. Dee” Hart

District 64 — Rep. Susan Valdes

District 66 — Rep. Traci Koster

District 67 — Rep. Fentrice Driskell

District 68 — Rep. Lawrence McClure

District 70 — Rep. Mike Beltran

District 71 — Rep. Will Robinson*

District 72 — Rep. Tommy Gregory

District 73 — Rep. Fiona McFarland

District 74 — Rep. James Buchanan*

District 75 — Rep. Michael Grant*

District 76 — Rep. Spencer Roach*

District 77 — Tiffany Esposito

District 78 — Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka

District 79 — Rep. Mike Giallombardo*

District 80 — Rep. Adam Botana

District 81 — Rep. Bob Rommel*

District 82 — Rep. Lauren Melo*

District 83 — Rep. Kaylee Tuck*

District 84 — Rep. Dana Trabulsy

District 85 — Rep. Toby Overdorf

District 86 — Rep. John Snyder

District 87 — Rep. Mike Caruso

District 89 — Rep. David Silvers

District 90 — Rep. Joseph “Joe” Casello

District 91 — Andy Thomson

District 92 — Rep. Kelly Skidmore

District 93 — Katherine Waldron

District 94 — Rep. Rick Roth

District 95 — Rep. Christine Hunschofsky

District 97 — Kelly Scurry

District 98 — Patricia Hawkins-Williams

District 99 — Rep. Daryl Campbell

District 100 — Rep. Chip LaMarca

District 101 — Hillary Cassel

District 102 — Rep. Michael Gottlieb

District 103 — Rep. Robin Bartleman

District 104 — Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson

District 106 — Jordan Leonard

District 107 — Rep. Christopher Benjamin

District 108 — Rep. Dotie Joseph

District 109 — Rep. James Bush III

District 110 — Rep. Tom Fabricio*

District 111 — Rep. David Borrero*

District 112 — Rep. Alex Rizo*

District 113 — Alessandro “A.J.” D’Amico

District 114 — Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera

District 115 — Alina Garcia

District 116 — Rep. Daniel Perez*

District 117 — Rep. Kevin Chambliss

District 118 — Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin

District 119 — Juan Carlos Porras

District 120 — Rep. James “Jim” Mooney