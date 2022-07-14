Florida Realtors back Wilton Simpson for Ag Commissioner, makes legislative primary endorsements

Florida Realtors, a powerhouse trade group not shy in doling out political donations, released its slate of legislative endorsements in the primary Thursday, and announced it is supporting Senate President Wilton Simpson in his bid for Agriculture Commissioner.
“Florida continues to be an economic beacon of success for the nation, largely due to the perseverance and growth of its real estate industry,” said Danny Nix, chair of Florida Realtors PAC Trustees. “This success has been driven by sound economic policy from our state leaders who understand the important link between Florida’s economy and its real estate industry. The candidates being endorsed today have demonstrated that they understand this connection and will work tirelessly to enact laws and policies that promote homeownership and protect the rights of homeowners throughout the state.”
Of Simpson, Nix said he has “made it a priority to protect Florida businesses from frivolous COVID-19-related litigation, and he has been a constant supporter of homeownership, the environment and water quality throughout his legislative career.”
Florida Realtors’ main political committee had more than $405,000 in political spending in June alone and has more than $4 million in its account.
Here are their endorsements for the primary election. An asterisk denotes a lawmaker who has already won re-election because they aren’t opposed.
SENATE:
District 1 — Sen. Doug Broxson
District 2 — Rep. Jay Trumbull
District 3 — Sen. Loranne Ausley
District 4 — Rep. Clay Yarborough
District 5 — Rep. Tracie Davis
District 6 — Sen. Jennifer Bradley*
District 7 — Sen. Travis Hutson
District 8 — Sen. Tommy Wright
District 9 — Sen. Keith Perry
District 10 — Sen. Jason Brodeur
District 11 — Rep. Blaise Ingoglia
District 12 — Rep. Colleen Burton
District 13 — Sen. Dennis Baxley
District 14 — Sen. Janet Cruz
District 15 — Rep. Kamia Brown
District 16 — Sen. Darryl Rouson
District 17 — Sen. Linda Stewart
District 18 — Rep. Nick DiCeglie
District 19 — Sen. Debbie Mayfield*
District 20 — Sen. Jim Boyd
District 21 — Sen. Ed Hooper
District 22 — Sen. Joe Gruters
District 23 — Sen. Danny Burgess
District 24 — Sen. Bobby Powell Jr
District 26 — Sen. Lori Berman
District 27 — Sen. Ben Albritton Jr
District 28 — Senate President Designate Kathleen Passidomo*
District 29 — Rep. Erin Grall
District 30 — Sen. Tina Polsky
District 31 — Sen. Gayle Harrell*
District 32 — Rosalind Osgood
District 34 — Sen. Shevrin “Shev” Jones
District 35 — Sen. Lauren Book
District 37 — Sen. Jason Pizzo
District 38 — Alexis Maria Calatayud
District 39 — Rep. Bryan Avila
District 40 — Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez*
HOUSE
District 1 — Rep. Michelle Salzman
District 2 — Rep. Alex Andrade
District 3 — Joel Rudman
District 4 — Rep. Patt Maney*
District 5 — Shane Abbott
District 6 — Griff Griffitts
District 7 — Rep. Jason Shoaf*
District 8 — Gallop Franklin
District 9 — Rep. Allison Tant
District 10 — Rep. Chuck Brannan*
District 11 — Rep. Sam Garrison
District 12 — Rep. Wyman Duggan*
District 14 — Garrett Dennis
District 15 — Dean Black
District 16 — Chet Stokes
District 17 — Jessica Baker
District 18 — Rep. Cyndi Stevenson*
District 19 — Speaker Designate Paul Renner
District 20 — Rep. Bobby Payne
District 21 — Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson
District 22 — Rep. Chuck Clemons
District 23 — Rep. Ralph Massullo Jr
District 24 — Rep. Joe Harding*
District 25 — Taylor Yarkosky
District 26 — Rep. Keith Truenow
District 27 — Rep. Stan McClain*
District 28 — Rep. Tom Leek
District 30 — Chase Tramont
District 31 — Rep. Tyler Sirois*
District 32 — Rep. Thad Altman*
District 33 — Rep. Randy Fine
District 35 — Rep. Fred Hawkins
District 36 — Rachel Plakon
District 38 — Rep. David Smith
District 39 — Doug Bankson
District 40 — LaVon Bracy Davis
District 43 — Johanna Lopez
District 44 — Daisy Morales
District 45 — Vennia Francois
District 46 — Kristen Arrington
District 48 — Rep. Sam Killebrew*
District 49 — Rep. Melony Bell*
District 50 — Jennifer Canady
District 51 — Rep. Josie Tomkow
District 52 — John Temple
District 53 — Jeff Holcomb
District 54 — Rep. Randy Maggard
District 55 — Kevin Steele
District 56 — Brad Yeager
District 57 — Adam Anderson
District 58 — Jason Holloway
District 59 — Berny Jacques
District 60 — Audrey Henson
District 61 — Rep. Linda Chaney
District 62 — Rep. Michele Rayner
District 63 — Rep. Dianne “Ms. Dee” Hart
District 64 — Rep. Susan Valdes
District 66 — Rep. Traci Koster
District 67 — Rep. Fentrice Driskell
District 68 — Rep. Lawrence McClure
District 70 — Rep. Mike Beltran
District 71 — Rep. Will Robinson*
District 72 — Rep. Tommy Gregory
District 73 — Rep. Fiona McFarland
District 74 — Rep. James Buchanan*
District 75 — Rep. Michael Grant*
District 76 — Rep. Spencer Roach*
District 77 — Tiffany Esposito
District 78 — Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka
District 79 — Rep. Mike Giallombardo*
District 80 — Rep. Adam Botana
District 81 — Rep. Bob Rommel*
District 82 — Rep. Lauren Melo*
District 83 — Rep. Kaylee Tuck*
District 84 — Rep. Dana Trabulsy
District 85 — Rep. Toby Overdorf
District 86 — Rep. John Snyder
District 87 — Rep. Mike Caruso
District 89 — Rep. David Silvers
District 90 — Rep. Joseph “Joe” Casello
District 91 — Andy Thomson
District 92 — Rep. Kelly Skidmore
District 93 — Katherine Waldron
District 94 — Rep. Rick Roth
District 95 — Rep. Christine Hunschofsky
District 97 — Kelly Scurry
District 98 — Patricia Hawkins-Williams
District 99 — Rep. Daryl Campbell
District 100 — Rep. Chip LaMarca
District 101 — Hillary Cassel
District 102 — Rep. Michael Gottlieb
District 103 — Rep. Robin Bartleman
District 104 — Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson
District 106 — Jordan Leonard
District 107 — Rep. Christopher Benjamin
District 108 — Rep. Dotie Joseph
District 109 — Rep. James Bush III
District 110 — Rep. Tom Fabricio*
District 111 — Rep. David Borrero*
District 112 — Rep. Alex Rizo*
District 113 — Alessandro “A.J.” D’Amico
District 114 — Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera
District 115 — Alina Garcia
District 116 — Rep. Daniel Perez*
District 117 — Rep. Kevin Chambliss
District 118 — Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin
District 119 — Juan Carlos Porras
District 120 — Rep. James “Jim” Mooney
