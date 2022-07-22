‘Who knows?’ Rick Scott stays vague on Ron DeSantis, Mitch McConnell political futures

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked about the political futures of two fellow Republicans Friday on a Mississippi radio show, and both times he offered the same answer: “Who knows?”

Scott was asked about the White House chances of his successor as Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, and then was asked about whether Mitch McConnell would retain leadership of the Senate Republican caucus, when he offered the pair of unenthusiastic answers.

Asked about the seeming collision course DeSantis and Donald Trump are set on ahead of the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Scott punted, saying he expected crowded fields on “both the Democratic and Republican sides.”

“I have no idea. Who knows? DeSantis has a Governor’s race,” Scott said. “I don’t know who, but I think there’s going to be a lot of people who want to run. Everybody has an idea of how they can run this country better, so I think a lot of people are going to run.”

Back in March, Scott was similarly reluctant to rave about DeSantis’ prospects, telling a Fox Business Channel interviewer “we’ll see what happens” when asked a similar question.

Scott was likewise inscrutable when asked Friday if Kentucky’s McConnell would be safe as caucus leader after the Midterm Elections.

“Who knows? The way this will happen is there will be a vote for the leader,” Scott said, “the week after the November elections. We’ll see what happens.”

“You have to sell yourself,” Scott added. “Tell people what you want to do.”

Scott and McConnell had a public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to “rescue America.” McConnell savaged the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, as something that Republicans wouldn’t entertain under his leadership.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post. Scott has not endorsed McConnell leading the caucus past this year.

Scott said he will be in Mississippi Friday at private events in his capacity as National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman, “talking to people who care about the Senatorial races.”