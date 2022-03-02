Rick Scott dodges questions about Mitch McConnell, Ron DeSantis

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott walked out of a press conference Tuesday as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated his “11-point plan to “rescue America.”

On Wednesday, the Senator didn’t clear matters up, despite having an opportunity on national television to do so.

Scott sidestepped numerous questions when asked if he “split the party” during an appearance on the Fox Business Channel, including about whether Scott fronted his plan at the behest of former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve got to turn around this country,” Scott said, not responding to the McConnell critique when asked, preferring instead to attack the “woke left” for having “taken over this country.”

Interviewer Stuart Varney asked why Scott put out the plan when McConnell didn’t want it out, wondering if Scott was siding with former President Trump over McConnell.

Again, Scott dodged. “I’m with the voters on this,” the Senator said.

Varney pressed again, saying that Scott had “challenged” Republican leadership by issuing his plan, and again the Senator dodged the question.

In contrast, McConnell was very clear Tuesday.

“If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the Majority Leader,” McConnell added. “I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor.”

“Now let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell continued. “We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

McConnell was referring to a provision in the Scott plan that stipulated that everyone have “skin in the game,” no matter how poor they are.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” the Scott plan states. “Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

The sunset language, meanwhile, referred to this language spotlighted by New York Magazine: “All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

Scott was also coy when asked who he would support in a hypothetical 2024 Primary faceoff between former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Oh, that’s a long way off. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see who runs in 2024.”

Scott, meanwhile, will not run for President, he says.

“Absolutely not. I’ll be running for re-election,” the Senator said.