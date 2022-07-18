July 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gas prices tumble further in Florida, hit two-month low

Scott PowersJuly 18, 20223min2

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Toby Overdorf hauls $25K in June for third term bid, leaving Dem challenger in the dust

APolitical

Three people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jackie Toledo leads total CD 15 fundraising, but Laurel Lee is catching up fast

gas pump supply (Large)
The cost of a gallon of gas has fallen about 62 cents in about a month.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline fell another 15 cents last week, settling at $4.27 per gallon, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

That’s the lowest price Florida drivers have seen in two months, since before the late spring spike sent the average soaring to $4.89 in mid-June. The 62-cent-per-gallon drop in prices in about a month’s time equates to a $9 savings with the filling a 15-gallon tank in Florida.

“For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices suffered significant drops last week, clearing the way for additional discounts at the pump.”

The recovery of reduced gas prices may not be over. Then again, with the prospects of hurricanes, new COVID-19 ramifications or other unforeseen events, anything is possible.

“Drivers are likely relieved to get a break from record-high prices, and prices could get even cheaper this week,” Jenkins continued.

“However, it’s important to remember that the market remains extremely volatile, and prices have the potential to bounce back. That particularly applies to hurricane season. If a major storm makes landfall along the gulf coast, impacting operations at refineries in Texas, Louisiana, or Mississippi, prices could spike, due to concerns about fuel supplies.”

Last week, the U.S. price of oil dropped nearly $10 a barrel, though some of that reduction was lost by the end of the week, AAA reported. Friday’s closing price of $97.59 per barrel is $7.20 per barrel less than the week before.

On June 8, the U.S. price of crude was at $122.11 per barrel.

In Florida, AAA reported the least expensive gas in the Sebring, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, and Melbourne-Titusville markets, at $4.08 per gallon. That was followed by Daytona Beach at $4.11; The Villages at $4.15; Orlando at $4.19; Jacksonville and Pensacola at $4.20; and Tampa at $4.21.

The Sunshine State’s most expensive gas continues to be pumped in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton market, where it averaged $4.52 per gallon. That was followed by Naples at $4.51; Fort Lauderdale at $4.38; Miami at $4.36; Gainesville at $4.34; Tallahassee at $4.26; and St. Petersburg at $4.25.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThree people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting

nextToby Overdorf hauls $25K in June for third term bid, leaving Dem challenger in the dust

2 comments

  • Joe Corsin

    July 18, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Vote RED for blaming Democrats for being unable to clean up GOP messes fast enough every other 4 years or so
    Vote RED for far right propaganda and dangerous lies
    Vote RED to continue shoveling money to the rich and blaming Democrats for the fallout
    Vote RED for crony Capitalism and buying politicians to serve the rich

    Reply

  • Elliott Offen

    July 18, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Vote red for Fat Ass Cammack…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories