Frederica Wilson rounds Q2 with huge cash lead over CD 24 challengers

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson raised more than $140,000 in the second quarter of 2022 to defend her seat representing Florida’s 24th Congressional District. That sum is more than the combined gains of five other candidates in the race.

Wilson also spent $65,000 in Q2, bringing her total holdings to $615,000 just over a month from the Aug. 23 Primary.

Her spending went mostly to two consulting companies: Plantation-based MDW Communications, which received more than $20,000; and Advanced Network Strategies, which got $15,600.

Wilson’s other expenditures included a $10,440 qualifying fee paid to the Florida Department of State, $1,500 for advertisement with the Florida Democratic Party and donations of $250 and $1,000, respectively, to the Trayvon Martin Foundation in Miami Gardens and United Way of Miami.

She spent the remainder on traveling, lodging, event services, food and a few other campaign costs, including an $850 payment to MCI Maps.

More than 80 people gave to Wilson’s campaign in Q2. Her largest personal check was for $5,800 — equivalent to the maximum allowable $2,900 per election, with the Primary and General elections counting as separate races — from Dr. Rudolph Moise, a two-time congressional candidate and the immediate past president of the Dade County Medical Association.

She also received $4,700 from Andrew Yap, president of local manufacturing company Leasa Industries; $2,700 from former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek; $2,500 from Elaine Wood, chief financial officer of U.S. Sugar Corp.; and $1,000 apiece from North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph and Willie Logan, a former state Representative now serving as president and CEO of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation.

Wilson’s closest Primary challenger, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, took in a comparatively paltry $32,000 between April 1 and June 30. After spending about $9,000, Edmonson had $26,000 remaining.

Her largest expenditure was a $3,200 full-page ad buy with MIA Media Group, a South Florida-based print media company that describes itself as “one of the nation’s largest Black publishers of its kind.” Its periodicals are distributed through the Miami Herald and South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspapers.

Edmonson also paid $1,500 to the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables for a campaign fundraising event, $1,250 to accountant Anthony Brunson and $1,000 to Miami-based Development Services Solutions.

More than 30 donors from South Florida contributed to Edmonson’s campaign in Q2, mostly through personal checks.

The winner of the Primary race between Wilson, Edmonson and Miami-Dade Police officer Kevin Harris — who has raised $21,000 since entering the race and has $3,000 remaining — will face the victor of a Republican Primary between Lavern Spicer, Patricia Gonzalez and Jesus Navarro.

Spicer, the only GOP candidate to report any fundraising so far, raised nearly twice the sum she did between January and March 31 with more than $65,000 added to her campaign coffers in Q2.

All of Spicer’s gains came through grassroots donations, with the majority of her donors listing their addresses outside Florida and their occupation as “retired.” More than 60 people gave to Spicer’s campaign last quarter. That includes Spicer herself, who loaned her campaign $3,500. She’s given her campaign nearly $17,000 this election cycle.

Spicer spent $66,000 in Q2. Her largest expenditure was the $10,440 qualifying fee. The overwhelming remainder covered fundraising fees, with some money going to consulting costs and fundraising commissions.

Wilson is seeking a seventh term in CD 24, which has historically been a fairly compact and safe district for Democrats. Based on analyses by MCI Maps and Florida Politics, it will remain so if the new congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Legislature stands beyond this cycle. It’s already locked in for the 2022 election.

DeSantis’ map brings the district slightly southward, cutting Hollywood out while leaving in sections of West Park and Pembroke Pines.

The district primarily covers a north-central portion of Miami-Dade, including Miami, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Opa-locka, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Bay Harbor Islands, Sunny Isles Beach and Aventura, as well as parts of Hialeah and Miami Lakes.