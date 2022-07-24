July 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Spiny lobster sport season around the corner

Wes WolfeJuly 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winners and Losers of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.17.22

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

GOP House candidate Doug Bankson demands submissive wives, promises ‘stronger orgasms’ in 2011 sex book

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Longtime political adviser, tax expert David Zachem dies at 79

spiny lobster fwc
There’s a two-day recreational sport season July 27 and 28.

Creatures of the world often carry many names people decide to give them. Some of these names are confusing. Some of them are redundant. For a certain lobster, you may have heard of one of its names.

“We were at the beach,” the song goes. “Everybody had matching towels / Somebody went under a dock / And there they saw a rock / It wasn’t a rock / It was a rock lobster.”

Yet, with this fine name in existence and the title of a hit song, the lobster is known to state and federal regulators as the spiny lobster, and it’s spiny lobster season in Florida. There’s a two-day recreational sport season July 27 and 28, then the regular commercial and recreational season that begins Aug. 6 and runs through March 2023.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time for anglers of all ages to be on the water,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioner Robert Spottswood said in a statement. “It’s also a great time to practice safe boating and take care around Florida’s coral reefs.”

Details about the two-day sport season and the regular season are available through an FWC website. For the sport season, there’s a six lobster bag limit for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park, but 12 for the rest of the state. 

The carapace must be larger than 3 inches, as measured in the water, for someone to harvest that lobster legally. 

“When lobstering in open water,” the FWC advises, “divers should stay within 300 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device and within 100 feet of a properly displayed divers-down flag or device if near an inlet or navigation channel. 

“Boat operators traveling within 300 feet of a divers-down flag or device in open water or within 100 feet of one on an inlet or navigational channel must slow to idle speed.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected]litics.com and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinners and Losers of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 7.17.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories