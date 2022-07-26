Study: Tampa General’s Medical District packs $8.3B economic punch

It’s been three years since Tampa General Hospital president and CEO John Couris declared “Tampa needs a medical district.” His vision is not just becoming a reality, but it’s anticipated to have a significant economic impact on the region and the state, according to a preliminary study completed by The Washington Economics Group.
The Tampa Medical and Research District (TMD) is expected to generate $8.3 billion in annual economic impact to the state of Florida every year, and support 57,900 jobs.
”We are blessed to be surrounded by a good health system in Tampa Bay. At TGH, this center would put us in a great position to operate on a larger scale and compete with other cities that have well-established medical districts,” Couris said.
Other findings in the economic impact study:
— The TMD will create $2.8 billion in household income each year.
— The gross domestic product impact in the Tampa metro would be roughly $4 billion.
— Federal, state and local revenues generated by the district would total roughly $800 million each year.
The TMD is a collaborative endeavor championed by Tampa General in partnership with USF Health. Their goal is for the TMD to be a globally recognized destination for world-class clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology.
The TMD is expected to stimulate new partnerships, help collaboration, encourage new investment and recruit top-tier talent.
With more access to world-class treatment and preventive care, patients throughout Florida have the most to gain.
Anchoring the 1,500-acre medical district in the heart of Tampa Bay is TGH, one of the top health systems in the country as assessed by U.S. News & World Report, the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and the University of Tampa’s Nursing Program.
Some more recent additions include a rehabilitation hospital and a free-standing emergency department. More than 26 institutions in the district are dedicated to health, sciences, technology and education.
Other projects underway to strengthen the district, its capabilities and contributions include:
— A $500 million investment in new infrastructure and increased capacity at TGH’s main campus.
— A Davis Island campus for Hillsborough Community College to house non-clinical team members.
— A medical hotel to house patients from other parts of the nation.
— An eight-story 2,000-space parking garage to consolidate off-site team member parking.
— A People Development Institute, in partnership with USF Muma College of Business, to enhance career development for health care professionals.
— A proton therapy center, the first of its kind on Florida’s west coast.
— A 96-bed behavioral health facility.
— TGH Innoventures/Embarc, an innovation center and venture capital fund dedicated to health care startups and investments.
— A free-standing 80-bed TGH inpatient rehab center in partnership with Kindred Healthcare that opened several months ago; and
— TGH’s Global Emerging Diseases Institute (GEDI), which will treat patients with infectious diseases, is expected to break ground in November.
